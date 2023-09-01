Wagga City Councillors will decide the future of four major local events this Monday, as part of a plan to revitalise the city's culture.
Established events Wagga Mardi Gras and Gears and Beers have been recommend to receive $20,000 each as part of the major events and films sponsorship program.
The program has already committed $46,946 to events including Fitz Fest, Christmas with the Con, and the Wagga Wagga Swap Meet.
Wagga Mardi Gras President and founder Holly Conroy said the ongoing support from council enabled them to plan the event ahead of time, ensuring it was bigger and better every year.
"The generosity and money we get from Wagga City Council goes a long way to not just putting the event on, but it's what allows us to give the event some longevity," she said.
"It gives us security to know our council has backed us each and every year, because they can see the importance of the event.
"It saves peoples lives, it gives them a better quality of life, and it gives them a platform to express themselves."
In the new events category, the panel have recommended $10,000 funding for a TEDx Event to be held at the CSU Riverina Playhouse in November.
While they acknowledged the event would not directly attract a large number of people to the region, its notoriety as a global event would help put Wagga on the map.
"The application met the eligibility requirement to present significant regional, state, or national media coverage which would be achieved through the TEDx franchise brand, free live streaming as detailed in the event plan submitted," they said.
"The growth potential of the event was highly regarded and would be beneficial to the Wagga Wagga community and awareness of the city."
The grants assessment panel has recommended against funding for a fourth event, to be hosted by Bidgee Strawberries and Cream.
Their rationale was the event has already been offered funding through the annual grants program, and were not offering anything substantially new in this application.
The Major Events, Festivals and Films Sponsorship program is designed to attract tourism to the area, and help created a shared sense of cultural identity in the community.
Support for events like Mardi Gras and TEDx show the identity of Wagga is slowly changing.
Ms Conroy said council support of her event demonstrated this clearly.
"It speaks volumes to the direction society's going in, and the degree to which country people have been misrepresented," she said.
"We've been made out to be hillbillies, backwoods bogans, whatever label you want to put on it.
"It goes to show country people have got a bit of a bad rap over the last few years. We just want to move on with society like everyone else."
A final determination on these grant applications will be made at council's next ordinary meeting, Monday September 4.
