Riverina League teams - finals week two

Saturday 2.15pm at Narrandera Sportsground
TURVEY PARK
B: D Irvine, T Doyle, L McRae
HB: J Haggar, A Emery, J Margosis
C: L Mazzocchi, J Ashcroft, H Smith
HF: H Stapleton, R Weidemann, J Peters
F: C Dooley, B Ashcroft, J Glanvill
Foll: A Forato, L Fellows, E Weidemann
Int: M Ness, S Jones, L Leary, B Lewington
GRIFFITH
B: S Foley, C Cunial, T Moraschi
HB: J Rowston, P Payne, A McCormick
C: J Summers, N Conlan, M Rosengreen
HF: O Bartter, H Delves, K Spencer
F: J Girdler, J Toscan, B Morrissey
Foll: N Richards, R Pollock, A Page
Int: D Simpson, B Spencer, D Peruzzi, K Ruyg
Sunday 2.15pm at Narrandera Sportsground
GGGM
B: T Quinn, J Walsh, J Sase
HB: S Martyn, H Carr, K Watts
C: J Taylor, K Mahon, C Krebser
HF: J McCaig, B Walsh, J Lander
F: S Butterfield, J Olsson, J Connolly
Foll: D Foley, M Hamblin, A Proctor
Int: J Sullivan, S Foley, S Hamblin, Z Burhop, L Parker
COLLINGULLIE-GP
B: J Gunning, J Pope, T Crakanthorp
HB: H Radley, N Harper, C Fuller
C: J Perryman, M Klemke, J Conlan
HF: E Perryman, J Klemke, T Howard
F: S Jolliffe, S Stening, H Wichman
Foll: M Inglis, K Flack, R Martyn
Int: D Frawley, O Wichman, F Inglis, D Kennedy
Saturday 12.10pm at Narrandera Sportsground
COOLAMON
B: M Robinson, J Bradley, L McLoughlin
HB: J Buttifant, J Fifield, Z Lewis
C: J Carroll, D Mullen, W Alchin
HF: M Mattingly, M Barnes, L Bell
F: K Woods, C Neyland, H Wakefield
Foll: W McGowan, R Mitchell, J Maddox
Int: Z Whittenbury, I Buchanan, A Carroll, L Owens
Emg: J Edyvean
COLLINGULLIE-GP
B: D DeJong, P Woods, T Fitzgerald
HB: T Banks, D Carroll, T Hines
C: H Hugler, Z Burkinshaw, B Ryan
HF: W Hughes, S Durnan, M Geppert
F: B Williams, M Geppert, R Davis
Foll: Z Edwards, Z Billingham, M Ryan
Inter: K Sykes,T Wichman, N Harris, T Fowler
Sunday 12.10pm at Narrandera Sportsground
TURVEY PARK
B: M Ness, K Smith, G Charleson
HB: B Harmer, J Armstrong, L Quilter
C: D Smith, H Woods, J Cole
HF: H Hallcroft, O Jenkins, J Cain
F: J Cunningham, B Wallett, B Ochieng
Foll: H Voss, J Moroney, R Leary
Int: J Smith, C Harmer, M Jenkins, H Cook
GRIFFITH
TBA
Saturday 10.00am at Narrandera Sportsground
MCUE
B: M Walker, H Roberts, C Manson
HB: G Ruwald, L Crittenden, S Pilgram
C: M Beer, S Martens, C Doherty
HF: C Reynoldson, S Ngudu, H Angel
F: H Wheeler, H Brown, L Pulver
Foll: D Okerenyang, X Moller, J Warden
Int: O Irvin, F McIntyre, K Wood, C Hounsell, F Corbett, H Smith, R Roberson
WAGGA TIGERS
B: D Howard, G Lyons, L Brett
HB: T Flanigan, L Field, H Heazelwood
C: E Thomsen, M Ryan, B Barac
HF: C Chobdzynski, R Hulm, S Clarke
F: O Spackman, M Pavitt, B Browning
Foll: J Hinds, O Whalan, E Middleton
Int: A Singh, C Wadley, A Grintell, J Lucas
Sunday 10.00am at Narrandera Sportsground
TURVEY PARK
B: J Wallett, N Wetherill, W Scott
HB: A Wolter, H Rynehart, B Toohey
C: J O'Connor, C Stratton, A Jenkins
HF: P Bryant, H Curry, L Livio
F: W Voss, H Higgins, T Wilson
Foll: A Weightman, B Quilter, H Isaac
Int: J Preston, J Stockton, J Butt, H Keough, G Von Marburg, S Stout
GGGM
B: T Hatty, L Wall, N Dennis
HB: N Hamblin, T Kerrisk, H Burns
C: G Richardson, J Pritchett, M Chambers
HF: T Hare, T Gentle, J Faiman
F: A Crozier, J Foley, E Hart
Foll: T Smith, H Williams, S Lenton
Int: A Linsell, B Smith, S Taylor, B Gain
