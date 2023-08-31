Clubs supportive of Carnival Of Cups change

The big change to the Carnival Of Cups circuit has generally been well received by Riverina clubs.
Young and Albury will host two of the five meetings.
Albury president Paul Brown is excited to have been selected this season.
"I think it's a pretty good concept," Brown said.
"You don't have it forever and I'm pretty sure it will get shared around but I think it's a great initiative."
Live entertainment is part of the new-look approach.
However an artist is yet to be confirmed.
Brown believes it will add an extra incentive to get people interested.
"At the end of the day we have to get people back to the tracks and I think this is the only way of doing it," he said.
"You have to sell the product and putting on a concert and everything with it will probably sell the product as you'll have people walking up after the music has finished to watch a race."
Wagga will retain both the Riverina Championships at Easter as well as the Regional Championship in May.
Chief executive Bob Hay said the club will explore potential dates to run the Wagga Pacers Cup.
"The committee is trying to work out what to do with our cup and whether we run it at Easter or try to run it as a separate standalone meeting," Hay said.
"We will still run a cup with some extra prizemoney."
Their cup has been run as the $30,000 feature as part of their bumper Easter program for the last two years.
Leeton has maintained its traditional carnival dates on Boxing Day and New Year's Day.
Joanne Punch believes the changes will allow for some more flexibility with their programming.
"We're happy with the decision as you could see it was dropping away," Punch said.
"We needed some new ideas coming through, and while we're not happy to miss out, you have to go along with it.
"We will still have our carnival and will be able to space it out better.
"We might have a fast class on the first night and last night but are yet to sit down and talk about it all."
Junee are set for some bigger changes with their racing dates for next year, with just two January dates locked in.
However after racing mostly on Tuesdays in recent years, committee member Saul Duck believes it suits the club's current situation.
"We'll still run our cup meeting and the one the week before it," Duck said.
Meanwhile Riverina Paceway will host an eight-race card on Friday.
The Waratah Series heat is the feature of the program with the first race at 1.12pm.
