From COVID-19 lockdowns to the upcoming referendum for the Voice, conspiracy theories creeping into the discourse could have long-term effects, Wagga academics say.
Former federal MP Pat Farmer, who recently finished his marathon for the Yes vote in Wagga, recalled incidents of people abusing him and citing conspiracy theories of the Voice to Parliament being a takeover by the world banks and America as he was campaigning.
"I've met people that are trying to tell me that our birth certificates have been sold to America and it's all got to do with the Rockefeller foundation, and I don't know what the hell that's got to do with the Voice campaign," Mr Farmer said..
Mr Farmer believes that people aren't receiving the proper information needed and that's creating an atmosphere of anger, where cited examples of people walking across lanes of traffic to angrily point to his face and state that they were voting no, only for them to be unable to justify their decisions.
Charles Sturt University psychologist Rachel Hogg acknowledges that while there are legitimate and nuanced reasons to vote no, she believes the rise in conspiracy theories is a symptom of a broader crisis.
She believes that conspiracy theories in general, provide a sense of empowerment, community and purpose to individuals, who feel left behind by society.
"We're given an avenue to feel engaged with the community and to feel empowered through that engagement and I think that... is really really effective in a society where people don't feel as though they have a stake in," she said.
Dr Hogg believes that far from focusing on introducing critical thinking skills to combat conspiracy theories, it's about whether and how people felt included as a community.
She believes that the key for someone to fall into conspiracy theories was more about their individual conditions then their individual personality or being from a certain demographic.
"Anyone who's experienced chronic illness and pain has often found that conventional medicine didn't really have the answers to give them and so consequently they felt like they were disenfranchised from the medical community," Dr Hogg said.
CSU political science Professor Dominic O'Sullivan believes that conspiracy theories were first kicked off by Donald Trump's presidency which led to the truth being discarded in politics.
This result can be seen during the COVID-19 pandemic where people dismissed scientists and labelled the virus as a "hoax".
However, Professor O'Sullivan now fears that conspiracy theories which were on the fringes during COVID-19 are now seeping into the mainstream debate and could have long-term consequences for democracy.
"If we're not well informed and we're willing to accept as absolute truth a little bit of clickbait that we see on Tiktok or Twitter or something like that, then we're not able to participate in proper debate," said Professor O'Sullivan.
Conspiracy theories are being promoted from both private individuals on social media and organisations like the IPA and certain mainstream media outlets, he said.
Dr Hogg believes a small step that we could all do is to reach out individually to folks on the other side of the aisle and engage with their views.
Whilst she acknowledged for some from marginalised backgrounds such as those who are LGBTQIA+ or BIPOC have a right not to, out of safety for the rest it is key in stopping polarisation from worsening.
Professor O'Sullivan urged that as individuals we need to think carefully and not fall prey to how conspiracy theorists exploit our emotions like anger
"We all come to different conclusions, but if our conclusions are drawn from truth we'll know that our conclusions reflect what we really believe," he said.
