FARRER League reigning premiers Marrar are battling their own injury concerns that could see two of their best players miss Saturday's preliminary final.
While most of the attention since Sunday's first semi-final has been on injured Northern Jets pair Sam Fisher and Matt Wallis, it has been revealed that the Bombers are also battling their own availability concerns.
Premiership midfielder Chris O'Donnell will miss the preliminary final. While he returned to bravely battle on in last week's second semi-final loss to The Rock-Yerong Creek, there are fears O'Donnell's season is over after suffering meniscus damage to his knee.
On top of that, former Narrandera coach Jordan Hedington is also battling a quad injury and is in doubt for the Jets clash at Robertson Oval.
Marrar coach Cal Gardner admitted the concerns were not ideal.
"It's frustrating," Gardner said.
"It's not the time of year you want people getting injured but that's footy and that does happen and you've got to look ahead in a positive way rather than dwell on it."
MORE SPORT NEWS
O'Donnell was ruled out prior to training on Thursday night, while Hedington has a physio appointment on Friday that will determine his availability.
"Hedo was experiencing a tight quad through the game, the same quad he had some tightness he had a couple of weeks ago. He got through the game ok and even pulled up pretty well on Sunday but he's just experienced some soreness since," Gardner said.
"I guess it comes down to weighing up the risk, thinking about what could potentially be next week, whilst also thinking that it is an elimination final.
"We'll weigh all that up and what the physio says (on Friday) and go from there."
The good news for the Bombers is that freshly-crowned Gerald Clear Medallist Zach Walgers will return from a hamstring injury.
"Zachy's good to go. He trained fully on Tuesday," Gardner confirmed.
"I did tell him to take it easy and be cautious but he doesn't really have that in him and he fully trained Tuesday and he'll be 100 per cent raring to go."
Regardless of who lines up on Saturday, Gardner expects a serious challenge from the Jets.
"I've learnt that it's probably going to be a tight game, all three of our encounters have been cracking games, so that's one thing I know for sure," he said.
"It's no secret that they've got a stacked midfield in there that we need to keep an eye on. As (Jack Harper) said they've got a strong backline as well that we need to make sure we can navigate around but they've obviously got their own couple of injuries that they are weighing up as well."
