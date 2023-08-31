The Daily Advertisersport
Tolland hope to return winners in final Pascoe Cup round game

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 31 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:30pm
Lewis Crowley scored Tolland's only goal in their loss to Wagga United last weekend. Picture by Ash Smith
Lewis Crowley scored Tolland's only goal in their loss to Wagga United last weekend. Picture by Ash Smith

After a big loss last weekend, Tolland are confident the game is in the past, having refocused on winning against South Wagga on Saturday.

