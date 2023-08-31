Tolland hope to return winners in final Pascoe Cup round game

After a big loss last weekend, Tolland are confident the game is in the past, having refocused on winning against South Wagga on Saturday.
Currently third on the ladder, coaching director Aaron Mo'ane said he's not concerned with last week's game impacting this weekend's performance.
"The loss hurt a lot, it hurt the boys a lot," Mo'ane said.
"They regrouped after the game in the change rooms and we sat down and we spoke about a few things.
"But it wasn't really surprising because it is a big derby for us, and either team can win, it doesn't matter where we are on the ladder."
Mo'ane said the group's biggest issue was not capitalising on scoring opportunities.
Congratulating Wagga United keeper Josh Norman on an outstanding game, he said there were still shots the Wolves should have completed.
"At the end of the day, we just didn't take our chances, and I think Wagga United are lucky we didn't," he said.
"We've decided to put the loss behind us, keep playing the way we want to play, we didn't play badly, we just didn't take the chances we had."
Expecting the side will come out and win against South Wagga on Saturday, Mo'ane said they need to remain balanced down the field.
"We're looking forward, trying to come out this weekend against South Wagga absolutely firing and that's going to carry us into the finals," he said.
"We want to be a premiership winning team, and I think we're capable of doing that, but we're not going to do that if we don't put all our chances in.
"I think if you separate the team into thirds, forwards, midfield, defence, I think there needs to be a bit more cohesion between them, and they need to start communicating a bit better as well.
"Again, against Wagga United, we became a little bit stretched at times when we were trying to reach for a goal and it didn't need to happen.
"If we can work on our balance, we can free anyone."
Back on the field with a Saturday night fixture, Mo'ane said it's the preferred time slot and one he'd like to see more first grade games played in.
"I haven't heard any first grade team complain about playing on a Saturday, and if I throw my five cents in, I think it should be on a Saturday," he said.
