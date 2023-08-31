A Riverina highway patrol officer has been doing his bit to help out those in need after becoming aware of the challenges some children and teenagers are being forced to endure due to the cost of living crisis.
Tumut-based Riverina Highway Patrol officer Senior Constable Paul Dean said he had noticed the growing number of young adults and children riding their bikes without helmets.
It is an offence that warrants a $363 fine, but the consequence can be much greater if one were to fall from the bike and hit their head on the hard ground.
"I just noticed an increase in young persons riding around the Tumut and Batlow area and surrounding towns and they weren't wearing their helmets," he said.
"Not only that, we had an increase in the public approaching us and voicing their concerns about it and telling us they were worried there was going to be an accident."
As his job requires him to do so, senior constable Dean approached a group of young teenagers he saw riding their bikes without helmets while he was on patrol in Batlow.
"I spoke to these three teenagers and I said; "boys, where are your helmets?" and one of them said to me 'mum and dad can't even afford the rent let alone a helmet'," he said.
"I thought 'we have to do more' because the last thing I wanted was these kids to be at a disadvantage by issuing them a fine, so I started making some calls back in May to Centre for Road Safety - Transport for NSW."
With the help of Transport for NSW's Rodney Simpson, Senior Constable Dean donated 60 helmets to give out to youth in need within his community for free.
"Rodney and I got talking and I realised we were on the same track," he said.
"If these young adults and kids start getting these $360 fines, how are they going to afford the fine when they can't afford the helmet as it is? This then leads to them not being able to afford a fine, and if they can't afford the fine they can't get their driver's licence and if they can't get their licence, they basically can't get a job.
"There's a big picture to it all. On top of that, we didn't want anyone to get hurt."
Initially, Senior Constable Dean was after 30 helmets, which Mr Simpson kindly doubled.
Each helmet is crafted with a First Nations design and types range from bike helmets to scooter helmets.
While it is not a legal requirement to wear a helmet when riding a scooter, Senior Constable Dean said it is good to be able to give them out to promote road safety.
"If someone was to come off and fall on the road or at the skatepark and hit their head on the concrete they're going to get seriously injured," he said.
By getting involved in the community and talking to some of the young people, Senior Constable Dean has been able to seek out six people so far in need of a helmet including 16-year-old Zac Bell and 13-year-old Joshua Lawton who were stoked with their new gear.
"I've been turning up at the skatepark at Tumut just to see who isn't wearing them and to have a chat with them. I take their names and ages and give them a free helmet. It's going pretty well so far."
