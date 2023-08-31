Sam Graziani has been putting in double time with Young this season and hopes he has to keep doing so for a couple more weeks.
After bursting into their first grade outfit midway through the season, the 18-year-old has made a home on the right edge for the Cherrypickers.
All while backing up from the Weissel Cup.
Making his first grade was something the Hennessy Catholic College student was looking to do this season.
After being handed his debut in round seven, Graziani hasn't missed a game since.
He's been enjoying the experience and is looking to extend it with a win over Kangaroos in the minor semi-final at Greenfield Park on Saturday.
"It's pretty good," Graziani said.
"I'm on the wing so there's not too much I have to do but just turn and stay confident.
"It's not too much different to when I play fullback but it's tough."
The contact is biggest difference Graziani has noticed after coming into the first grade side, as well as the speed of the game.
However he hasn't looked out of place with his 10 tries having him inside the competition's top 10 despite missing the first half of the season.
First grade was his sole focus last week, with Young finishing on top in the under 18s, and he will go Saturday's clash with Kangaroos fresh as well.
However the 18-year-old doesn't feel playing two games has been affecting his game.
"The body isn't too bad, it's actually been pretty good and I haven't had any injuries," Graziani said.
"The day after the game I'm pretty sure but in between it's pretty good and I feel pretty good."
While Graziani has definitely made an impact on the scoreboard for Young, with his 10 tries equal to Boro Navori on the other wing, his defence really helped them kick start their finals campaign.
He was able to stop a try against Albury last week, as well as scoring one, to help the 'Pickers to a 28-14 victory.
Captain-coach Nick Cornish, who plays inside him, continues to be impressed.
"I think it's really good for a young bloke to step up like that," Cornish said.
"He's always had potential but just needed some confidence and getting used to the physicality week-in, week-out.
"He's got that X factor, he's got that speed, can finish tries, is safe as and he's been awesome for us this year."
Young will take an unchanged line up into their minor semi-final clash with Kangaroos at Greenfield Park on Saturday.
Graziani is confident they can keep themselves in the title race.
"We've focused really hard on not letting teams back in with mistakes and our discipline," he said.
"It's a simple part of rugby league so we've focused a lot on that and just intensity.
"If we can minimise the mistakes against Kangaroos then we should be fine."
