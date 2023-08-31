WAGGA trainer Mick Travers believe the future is bright for Dynamic One after he broke his maiden status at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Thursday.
Travers' stable continued their in-form run as Dynamic One ($1.70) justified his short price with a strong victory in the Andersens Flooring Showcase 3YO Maiden Plate (1200m).
Just as $51 outsider Finn's The One looked to be racing away for victory, Dynamic One was able to muster and kicked back to edge out the Tumut galloper by a half neck.
Dynamic One was just having his third start for Travers after transferring from the Peter Moody stable.
He'd put the writing on the wall with a second placing at Goulburn first-up, followed by a nice fifth midweek at Canterbury.
Victory at Wagga on Thursday was all part of Travers' plan.
"This race was hand-picked for him a couple of weeks ago," Travers said.
"That was the reason he went to Sydney, because it was going to be too long between runs. This gave him a nice two-week window and we could back off on him knowing he was fully fit and thankfully we got there today."
Dynamic One hit the line strongly at Canterbury last start to suggest he could potentially measure up at city level at some stage. Travers certainly hopes that is the case.
"I'd like to think so. That was the reason we took him there, and for a bit of education as well," he said.
"We needed to let him learn how to settle and the faster run races up in Sydney allowed him to learn.
"I actually asked Jean (Van Overmiere) not to lean on him today and halfway through the race I thought to myself, gee I wish I led because they were walking but he's done the right thing and the horse was too good."
Dynamic One had two starts for Moody before he moved him on.
"He's shown everything from day one," Travers explained.
"Mr Moody previously trained him and had a big opinion of the horse, he just failed race day, mainly because he was over-racing maybe and a little bit more maturity and a drop in grade has made the difference.
"He's probably not what Mr Moody needs, he wants city type horses and I'm the lucky beneficiary of picking up a horse that we can win around the bush with."
Travers expect Dynamic One to get better over further.
"He's going to be a better horse when he gets to 1400 metres and that's why we've been trying to ride him quiet and let him learn," he said.
"He got the job done today and now he's got money in the bank, we can start looking for some other races.
"There's nothing in mind, we'll try and stretch him out in journey and there might be another chance to go to town or something like that."
Travers had to settle for second in the next race as Gold Tracker ($3.90) hit the line nicely for second behind the Todd Smart-trained Insane Volt ($3.60).
It got much better later in the day as Mathrin took out the feature, the $35,000 Ian Reid Sprint (1200m).
His stable continues to fire with five winners in the last month.
"It was the plan. The team's all come together at the right time. But the hard part is keeping her going," he said.
Van Overmiere is also enjoying a good run with his win on Dynamic One his ninth victory from his last 37 starts.
