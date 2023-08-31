The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Mick Travers continues good run as Dynamic One posts Wagga maiden win

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated August 31 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dynamic One edges out Finn's The One to take out the Showcase 3YO Maiden Plate (1200m) at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Thursday. Picture by Les Smith
Dynamic One edges out Finn's The One to take out the Showcase 3YO Maiden Plate (1200m) at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Thursday. Picture by Les Smith

WAGGA trainer Mick Travers believe the future is bright for Dynamic One after he broke his maiden status at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.