Wagga stories bring news from another time

NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics ranked Wagga as 46th among the top 50 areas for break-and-enter crimes, with more than 80 per cent of burglaries occurring during the day and the average burglar in and out of a house in 10 minutes.
Miss Wagga Michelle Robertson and Community Princess Tamara Glover are pictured farewelling friends at Wagga Airport as they depart on their trip to Wagga's sister city of Nordlingen, Germany.
A dog registration amnesty has been declared a success after more than 1100 dogs were registered in two months. Council's general services manager Mark Gardiner said a record 7908 dogs have now been registered in the last year.
High school children and volunteers from the National Servicemen's Association joined local Legacy Club members and defence force personnel to raise close to $30,000 selling badges for the 75th annual Legacy Day.
Eisteddfod Society President, Wendy Coupe said that the 78th Annual Wagga Eisteddfod beginning this week has attracted about 3000 entries.
Clinical nurse consultant in asthma education, Robyn Paton, is promoting the use of preventative treatments for asthma.
Wagga Gun Club president Michael Rooke is critical of the red tape and time delays caused by new licensing regulations for shooters.
Reverend Father John Hunter offered a service at St John's Anglican Church in memory of Diana the Princess of Wales.
Hotel licensee, David Paul said that a new $550 fine will force nightclub and pub patrons to take responsibility for their actions.
Vice-mayor of Wagga's Chinese sister city, Xia Zhi Xin and a 13-member trade delegation were guests of honour at a civic reception hosted by Wagga City Council at the Art Gallery.
The third annual Sunrise Rotary Garden and Leisure Festival will be held over three days and for the first time this year will include two night sessions.
Plans to cut traffic lanes in Forsyth Street from two to one in each direction have been branded ludicrous by Wagga business operators.
Exco co-founder and ex-Wagga lawyer Charles Morton is seeking locals willing to invest in Exco's new mining exploration program at Mt Isa.
Union organiser Mr KJ Fletcher has been endorsed as the ALP candidate to oppose sitting member Mr Wal Fife in the state elections due early next year.
The first Wagga Caledonian Highland Gathering in 50 years will take place this weekend at Eric Weissel Oval.
Wagga Legacy is the second-largest legacy group outside of capital cities and is currently serving over 700 women and children.
A welcome home dinner party was held last week at the Commercial Club to welcome back Vicki McKay, Miss Wagga 1973, who has returned from her winning trip to Leavenworth which she extended to a four-month trip around the world.
Almost continuous drizzling rain did not deter Tarcutta residents from supporting the Tarcutta School Centenary celebrations on the weekend.
Warren (Wazza) Glanville has hung up his boots after 15 years of playing with Wagga Kangaroos.
Charlie Westman, a share farmer of Kooringal Road, has been elected national secretary of the Australian Share Farmers Association.
Mr John Harding, Regional Recreation Organiser for the Department of Sport and Recreation said that Turvey Park Primary, Mount Austin Primary and Kooringal High Schools have arranged the establishment of after-school recreation centres to start next week.
After 30 years in the same location in Baylis Street, Pitmans has taken over larger premises one door away at 38 Baylis Street to display and service their range including two-way radios, stereo record players, cassette tape recorders, two-reel tape recorders, transistor radios and television sets.
Several hundred people took advantage of the opportunity to go on guided tours of inspection at the Wagga Technical College open day.
Hartwig's in Edward Street is advertising a free car radio included with the purchase of selected used cars.
Sister Mary Aloysius Moloney celebrated her 60th year with the Little Company of Mary.
Mates are selling men's casual shirts for $3.59, boy's shorts or cord jeans for $4.99 and Remington 4-blade electric men's shavers for $19.
Mrs Jean Stokes who entered six events in the NSW State Paraplegic Championship in Sydney last week has returned to Wagga with six gold medals.
