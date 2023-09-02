The Daily Advertiser
Wagga stories bring news from another time

September 2 2023 - 11:30am
Members of the Wagga Show Society Committee in about 1910. Picture supplied (Museum of the Riverina, Brunskill Album)
25 YEARS AGO

NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics ranked Wagga as 46th among the top 50 areas for break-and-enter crimes, with more than 80 per cent of burglaries occurring during the day and the average burglar in and out of a house in 10 minutes.

