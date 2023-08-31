Fun the main aim for Trent Barrett Shield

Fun in the sun was the aim of the day at the Trent Barrett Shield.
In the second year as a non-competitive gala day, bumper numbers of year 3-4 students were greeted by ideal conditions at Parramore Park on Thursday.
With almost 20 Wagga schools taking part, NRL development officer Courtney Barratt was pleased to see plenty of kids still wanting to take part.
"We've got 67 teams so around 670 kids playing from about 18 schools," Barratt said.
"That's about the same as normal, maybe a bit more than normal.
"We're at capacity with 14 fields and couldn't accept any more teams if they wanted to come.
"It's a nice problem to have, having this many teams turn up but it's also a perfect day for it."
Last year's event was the first time the event wasn't competitive.
However Barratt believes it hasn't affected the numbers of students looking to be involved.
"Everyone is used to the fact we're not scoring and a lot of feedback we get is teachers and parents are almost enjoying it more as it's one less thing to worry about," she said.
"The kids are having just as much fun as they would if we were scoring or not.
"It's not even a thing anymore.
"They are having just as much fun as they would have if they walked away with a trophy at the end.
"I think it's nice that kids don't feel like they are losing and they are missing out on something.
"They are just here having fun, playing with their mates and as long as they are having a good time it's all we're after."
Gala days will continue across the Riverina with Albury the next stop on Tuesday.
