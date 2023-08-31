Big first year for Casley at 'Gullie as they prepare for semis

At the midway point of the Riverina League season, Collingullie-Glenfield Park coach Olivia Jolliffe asked her team to vote for a captain.
Fresh after a year off and in her first season with the club, the team voted for defender Madison Casley to take on the role.
A surprise selection, Casley said it was a confidence boost to know her team had confidence in her as a player and a leader.
"To my surprise, the girls voted me as the captain, and Tameka [Scott] as the vice captain," Casley said.
"It was really nice to be put forward by everyone in the team to be captain, it was so nice and such a surprise.
"I don't see my role as a captain as we take the court every week, everyone acts as a captain, we're all out there just trying to play our best netball."
With plenty of fresh faces in the 'Gullie side this season, Casley said Jolliffe's taking over of the side piqued her interest as well as the announcement A grade netballers would be reimbursed.
"I played in the Wagga competition over the last 10 years, both when living in and out of Wagga, I had a year off last year and was keen to get back into it," Casley said.
"I met the new coach Liv through my gym and she approached me and said what I like to play, she was coaching out at Collingullie, and she also said that they were paying their A grade players this year, which was something that I was really interested in, to see equality across the netball and football players.
"I trialled for the team and made the A grade side."
Casley said there have been no regrets since she joined the club, with the entire club community welcoming her and other new players with open arms.
"I think there can always be a little bit of anxiety in a new club, playing with new girls, but that was another reason I was keen to join 'Gullie," she said.
"I knew after the first few preseason trainings and then the trials, the girls were really welcoming, it was a really nice atmosphere and I think it makes a big difference, getting on with the team and the girls that you're playing with."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Casley said that same positive energy has carried through the whole season, and into the start of the finals series.
After a tight opening quarter against Wagga Tigers on Sunday, Casley said her side knew they needed to lift, and she's hopeful they'll take that experience with them into this weekend's Griffith game.
"I think people are excited, Gullie didn't have a great season last year, so to have a new team, a new coach, it can take a year or a full season for a team to settle in and get to know each other, really work on combinations," Casley said.
"So it's pretty impressive I think for a new squad really to make A grade finals.
"We've had ups and downs throughout the season, I wouldn't say that we've been consistent, but we're definitely excited, we've got nothing to lose and I think we just have to keep chipping away and taking it week by week to see how far we can get.
"It's finals, anything can happen so we'll just keep chipping away and and see how far we can get."
Hoping to wear an alternate strip this weekend when playing Griffith, Casley said the team will need to be patient on court, to adjust to the similarity in the two sides uniforms.
Impacting how easily they can read play down the court and causing unforced errors, she said they'll go into the match aware they need to conscious to look for their teammates, not just a red dress.
"We had a conversation at training with Liv about what to expect, we know how Griffith plays, so we just start to think about, what kind of tactics they employ and then how we can mitigate that on the court," she said.
"We do change our game up a little bit based on what we're expecting in terms of who we're coming up against, we know that the Griffith defence plays a bit of a floating game, so at training on Tuesday, we really focused on slowing up their attack with our mid-court defence and also feeding into our shooters to reduce any intercepts from their really talented defenders."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.