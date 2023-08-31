The Daily Advertisersport
Salmon selected for ParaMatilda duties ahead of Para Asian Cup

Tahlia Sinclair
Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 31 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:30pm
Carly Salmon has been selected in the ParaMatildas squad for the 2023 Para Asian Cup. Picture supplied
Wagga has continued to prove itself as a women's soccer powerhouse, with Carly Salmon selected in the ParaMatildas squad for the 2023 Asia-Oceania Championships to be played in Melbourne in October.

