Salmon selected for ParaMatilda duties ahead of Para Asian Cup

Wagga has continued to prove itself as a women's soccer powerhouse, with Carly Salmon selected in the ParaMatildas squad for the 2023 Asia-Oceania Championships to be played in Melbourne in October.
An already accomplished athlete, Salmon has previously represented Australia in both athletics and beach volleyball.
Competing internationally in 100 and 200m sprints, Salmon said she realised as she got older that she was no longer invested in athletics, and made a return to team sport.
"I came to a realisation only last year that I really love keeping fit and being active and I love lots of things about athletics in that regard, I loved the travel and I loved representing my country, but it kind of struck me that I've always had this gut feeling that I wasn't extremely passionate about running in a straight line," Salmon said.
"It got quite dry over time, doing the same thing over and over.
"It was my last year of uni last year, and I just thought, I've been doing athletics for 14 years now, maybe that is enough.
"I started dreading going to training and I started taking shortcuts, which wasn't like me, and I loved team sports, I love keeping fit and active, so I decided to go have fun and see if that helped my motivation levels."
After joining a social para soccer competition in Canberra last year, Salmon was approached by a member of the ParaMatildas staff, and asked if she'd be interested in joining the system for possible selection.
"I got contacted by the ParaMatildas coach, [Kelly Striton] was actually in charge of the para program that I joined," Salmon said.
"She was told I wasn't too bad at soccer, so she asked me if I wanted to play in the national team, and then asked me if I wanted to come to a camp at the AIS.
"From there, I've been selected in the squad, which was not the plan when I joined social sport.
"Whilst it wasn't the plan, going back to team sports has reignited the passion I have for sport.
"I no longer feel like it's an arduous task, which is cool."
To be eligible for selection on the ParaMatildas side, players must have cerebral palsy, an acquired brain injury or symptoms of stroke.
Salmon, who has cerebral palsy, said while becoming a ParaMatilda was not a life-long goal, proving others wrong has been.
"For me, even doing athletics, I didn't have a specific goal of making the Paralympics and winning a medal, I think for me, I was initially told I wouldn't play sport and I've learnt I actually really love it when people tell me I can't do something because it's like, is that a challenge?," she said.
"I've always had that in the back of my mind, that is the best motivation I could ever receive, because I'm like 'watch me' but also, I've just seen how incredible sport is for my mental health, physical health, my body feels 50 times better for it.
"It does feel weird, my motivation has never been make it to the team or make it to the Olympics, I think I'm just somebody who enjoys the process of it all, and I'm extremely grateful to have landed in Australian teams."
With her sporting passion reignited, Salmon said she'd never anticipated selection in the ParaMatildas and is excited for what is to come from the team.
A talented defender, she's been selected thanks to her ability to shift into goals as well as play on field.
She said she gets the best of both worlds, selected as a utility player.
"I do a bit of both which is nice, it's both amazing and terrifying at the same time," she said.
"Being keeper, there's a huge amount of pressure because if that ball goes in, a lot of that is on you, and you put a lot of that pressure on yourself.
"It's also extremely terrifying because it's not about your body, it's all about the ball, but I love it.
"For somebody who grew up doing athletics, all my legs had to do was run in a straight line, so I have found playing on the field, I love it, but it's extremely difficult to get my legs to co-ordinate doing anything with the ball."
As the side heads to Japan this week to play a friendly game before the Para Asian Cup begins in October, Salmon is hopeful to continue riding the Matildas fever wave kicked off by the Women's World Cup last month.
"Obviously there's a huge whirlwind around the Matildas at the moment, and I do hope that some of that will feed into the ParaMatildas, and getting our names out there and making sure people know that we exist," Salmon said.
"There's already been noise about the Matilda's performance was the best that Australia's ever seen in football, and it's quite funny seeing the comments of people that we don't even know saying 'hey now, don't forget about the ParaMatildas who finished second in the World Cup'
"It's also interesting general, I'm a primary school teacher and I definitely noticed before the World Cup it was predominantly boys on the oval playing soccer and girls sitting down having a chat, eating their lunch, and that has completely changed
"I'm definitely hoping that small changes like that will make a huge difference."
The ParaMatildas play their first of three friendlies against Japan in Osaka on September 1, before returning home to begin preparations for the Para Asian Cup, which kicks off in Melbourne on October 31.
