A former Riverina mayor says it is only a matter of time before someone dies, who could have been saved, if the small communities outside of Wagga don't get faster access to a manned ambulance station.
At the recent Police and Community Consultation Group meeting former mayor Peter Yates recommended Lockhart Shire Council lobby for state funding to establish a manned ambulance station at The Rock.
"I suggested there should be a manned ambulance station at The Rock as I felt I had noticed long wait times for ambulances responding to community members who had suffered from strokes and heart attacks," Mr Yates said.
Mr Yates said travelling time for paramedics to get from Wagga to The Rock and Yerong Creek can be up to 45 minutes, if not longer.
"There will come a time when someone dies who could have been saved," he said.
"It's just about shortening the travel times and that's why we are suggesting this."
As it stands, communities like Uranqunity, The Rock, Yerong Creek and Henty have to rely on ambulances to come in from Wagga or Lockhart.
With a busy thoroughfare, the Olympic Highway, which is notorious for serious accidents, running through the communities, it is often the SES and RFS personnel who are first on the scene at crashes.
Yerong Creek resident John Holstein said a manned ambulance station at The Rock would be good to offer support to those services who might not be equipped to handle situations such as providing CPR.
"We're in a situation here where the nearest ambulance here [at Yerong Creek] is in Wagga and that's about a 30-minute drive even with lights and sirens on," he said.
"Being volunteer groups you just got to hope somebody is in town."
Mr Holstein was made crucially aware of the problem after his wife had an accident at The Rock Nature Reserve and had to hike her way to her car before seeking help.
"My wife had a fall on The Rock and had no mobile phone coverage and managed to drive herself back to The Rock to the chemist and then had to wait for an Ambulance to come from Coolamon to transport her," he said.
"That was a half-hour wait on top of getting herself from The Rock back into town."
With The Rock a fast-growing community with a high number of "above average aged" residents, Mr Yates says it is crucial they have speedy access to an ambulance.
It is a motion that has garnered the support of Lockhart mayor Greg Verdon who said there is a valid argument for an ambulance station to be established at The Rock.
"A lot of the communities out this way have a lot of residents who are above the average age who don't have the ability to get themselves to an ambulance quickly," he said.
Cr Verdon said it would also be good given the number of farmers in the area and the high rates of farm-related accidents.
