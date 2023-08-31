The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Residents lobby for ambulance station to be established at The Rock

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
August 31 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Lockhart Shire mayor Peter Yates and Yerong Creek resident John Holstein are calling for a manned ambulance station to be established at The Rock. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Former Lockhart Shire mayor Peter Yates and Yerong Creek resident John Holstein are calling for a manned ambulance station to be established at The Rock. Picture by Taylor Dodge

A former Riverina mayor says it is only a matter of time before someone dies, who could have been saved, if the small communities outside of Wagga don't get faster access to a manned ambulance station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.