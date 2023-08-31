The Daily Advertisersport
Tumut looks to turn tide by controlling Temora's kicking game

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 31 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 12:30pm
Lewis Arragon is set to return for Tumut's clash with Temora in the major semi-final on Sunday.
Limiting the impact of Josh McCrone's kicking game is one thing Tumut are looking to do to secure their passage through to the Group Nine grand final.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

