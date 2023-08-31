Tumut looks to turn tide by controlling Temora's kicking game

Limiting the impact of Josh McCrone's kicking game is one thing Tumut are looking to do to secure their passage through to the Group Nine grand final.
Temora are the only team Tumut are yet to get the better of this season.
The Dragons took a 27-16 win when the teams met at Twickenham in round two before repeating the dose with a 28-10 victory at Nixon Park in July.
However co-coach Lachlan Bristow is confident having their full-strength side will help turn around the ledger in the major semi-final at Nixon Park on Sunday.
"We can definitely do a job on them," Bristow said.
"We were pretty depleted in the first two games we played them.
"In the first game we only had 13 fresh, a fair few injuries and we were leading at half-time and just ran out of gas but it's going to be a whole new ball game this weekend and we're keen to tick them off."
Tumut also started well against Temora at Nixon Park before a big momentum shift in the second half.
The Dragons scored four of their six tries off kicks, while the Blues also conceded an early try from a kick against Kangaroos last week.
It's something the side has been working on.
"There was a lot of luck in that with the bounce of the ball and it was pretty windy that day but we've got tactics to diffuse those situations," Bristow said.
"Hopefully we implement them well on the weekend."
Bristow admitted it can be frustrating but has confidence they can turn the tide.
"We're talking about it and we're working on it," he said.
"It's obviously disappointing they (Kangaroos) scored first on the weekend off a kick, it's getting very frustrating, but we've got guys who are more than capable."
Tumut ended Temora's finals campaign at Nixon Park last season.
This time around the first grand final berth is on the line and it's something the Blues are looking to snap up.
"It would be lovely to go straight in this weekend," Bristow said.
"You have to be in it to win it obviously and I think it will work out well if we can win this game and have a week off."
Brayden Draber is set to take his place in the centres despite coming off early in the win over Kangaroos last week.
Tumut are also hopeful Lewis Arragon will be back after suffering a knee injury against Temora in round 11.
"He's a quality player who can give us a little stint in the middle there," Bristow said.
"He's going to stiffen us up and bring some energy."
