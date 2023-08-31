O'Leary thrives for Barellan after stepping away from coaching role

Marilyn Brooks Medal winner Ashleigh O'Leary has no plans to leave Barellan any time soon, but she also won't be returning to coaching either.
After taking on a playing coach role in 2021 and 2022, O'Leary was quick to identify the role was too big for long-term commitment.
Throwing herself into goal attack to better support her team last season, she knew her game wasn't at its strongest, but with Jodie Landy stepping in as coach for the 2023 season, she found her feet again.
Back in her preferred defensive role this year, O'Leary polled in ten games to take out the league best and fairest count on Wednesday evening.
The second time she has won the award, she said it was a shock.
"Irrespective of it being the second time, I'm very surprised," O'Leary said.
"Having missed five games, I just didn't think it was achievable to win, but to win it a second time, that's an awesome achievement.
"I've come runner up twice by a point both times, so it's a bit surreal, and it's a really lovely way to finish our season."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
The biggest change for O'Leary this season, other than the end in which she played, was finding enjoyment in the game again.
"There's so much less to think about when you can just think about your own game, you don't have to compartmentalise your six or seven teammates and what they need to do, and give them advice and something to work on in quarter time, you can just play your game," she said.
"And you can have someone tell you what you need to work on or what could be achieved, so it's far easier and far more enjoyable, in my case, to just play the sport.
"It's credit to people like Flynn Hogg, she does a great job as a playing coach, and it's disappointing that she injured herself midway through the season, she does a great job and so does Claudia [Barton], I think there are players and there are coaches, and there's a small few that can do both."
After finishing seventh last season, Barellan made a massive jump up the ladder, playing two weekends of finals this year.
O'Leary said the medal was a nice touch at the end of a positive season.
"A grade has done exceptionally well this season, it's been a long time since Barellan A grade has made it into finals and having made it to the second week of finals is amazing on a team level, and then to have individual success is just a bonus," she said.
"We got our hands on a really good shooter this season, which meant I went back to defence, which was excellent, and it's just been the boost we needed in our team, to have a specialist goal shooter."
Living in Barellan since 2021, O'Leary said there's no chance she'll be lured away from the club any time soon.
The only chance of change, she said, would be if future children wanted to play sport.
"I'm really never going to go away from Barellan because that is where my boyfriend [Shaun Bourchier] is, and my family future will be," she said.
"Farms don't move, people do, that's why I'm there and I can't see myself going away from that unless in the future when I have children and they want to play junior sport.
"Bring back our juniors, let our juniors play."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.