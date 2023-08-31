Imagine living across the bay from a handful of former colleagues whom you worked with two decades ago in another state and not having any idea until a chance encounter.
Well, that was a very real scenario that unfolded for a group of former colleagues who attended the Moore Paragon Plant 25-year reunion on Saturday night in Wagga.
The Moore Paragon Plant, a major Riverina employer, was located on Hammond Avenue and officially closed in 1998, resulting in the loss of 91 jobs at the time.
Former employee, Wagga woman Rhonda Richards is part of a small group of women who used to work at the plant who remain in contact and decided to organise the 25-year reunion to bring colleagues back together again.
Ms Richards said more than 120 people attended the reunion, with many others having wished they could have attended.
"A lot of people were shocked that so many had turned up," she said.
"We did have three of the original workers who started back in 1972 come, one of them was a finishing area supervisor and another was plant manager, so that was really good.
"There were people that travelled from Brisbane, Gold Coast, Ballina, Nowra, Central Coast, Albury and Canberra."
The reunion kicked off at 12pm on Saturday at the Blamey Hotel, with some attendees enjoying themselves so much they stayed out until midnight.
"Some people actually even said they wish it never ended and that we should have done a recovery day," Ms Richards said.
Some attendees hadn't seen each other for more than 30 years and found the reunion a bittersweet moment in time.
"Everyone picked up as if it was only yesterday since they worked there," Ms Richards said.
"It was such a good place to work that the people who were employed there could just come back together again."
Ms Richards said a lot of people did keep in contact with each other, while others reconnected for the first time in years.
"There was one couple that lives in the same suburb in Brisbane as a whole heap of other former colleagues, basically across the bay from them - so from Shorncliffe Beach to Redcliffe - and yet they had no idea until the reunion that they were actually almost neighbours," she said.
The event was such a hit that Ms Richards is hoping to host another reunion in five years' time to mark the 30th anniversary.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.