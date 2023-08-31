The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Moore Paragon Plant 25-year reunion draws in crowd of more than 100

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
August 31 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than 100 former Moore Paragon Plant staff members reunited on the weekend 25 years after the mammoth Riverina employer closed its doors. Picture supplied
More than 100 former Moore Paragon Plant staff members reunited on the weekend 25 years after the mammoth Riverina employer closed its doors. Picture supplied

Imagine living across the bay from a handful of former colleagues whom you worked with two decades ago in another state and not having any idea until a chance encounter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.