NORTHERN Jets may roll the dice on injured pair Sam Fisher and Matt Wallis in Saturday's Farrer League preliminary final at Robertson Oval.
The Jets are one win away from their first grand final appearance since 2007 and all that is standing in their way is the reigning premiers Marrar.
The Jets bounced back from a 14-point qualifying final loss to Marrar with an impressive 76-point demolition of Charles Sturt University in last Sunday's first semi-final.
The only bad news out of that performance was a hamstring injury to Fisher, their assistant coach, and a dislocated elbow to Wallis, the league's leading goalkicker.
Harper was giving little away leading up to the weekend.
"Both are still in the unknown at the minute," Harper said at Wednesday night's Farrer League presentation night.
"Both are still waiting to get a final diagnosis later this week but they're both doing everything they can to be right for the weekend."
When pushed, Harper revealed Fisher, who was named in a back pocket in the Farrer League Team of the Year, is a good chance to line-up.
"Sam's a pretty good chance to play," Harper said.
"I think Wal would be 50-50 in my opinion. Not that I'm a doctor or anything. It did dislocate. That's all the extent I know at the minute.
"Sam has a slight tweak of the hamstring and in all honesty, I think he's a red hot chance to be playing this week.
"We'll have a really serious look over things at training and Sam and I will nut everything out the way we do every week.
"I'd say there is a good chance Sam will play and I think he's going to be close to 100 per cent."
Northern Jets were named club champions at the Farrer League presentation night and Harper said there is a very good feeling around the club heading into Saturday's big game.
"Absolutely, 2016 was the last time we played finals and 2007 was the last time we've been in a grand final and won," he said.
"There's plenty of hype and excitement around the club and we're just super eager to get out there this weekend and give it everything we've got and hopefully give ourselves the opportunity to be playing in a grand final."
Harper has identified a couple of key areas the Jets must improve in from two weeks ago if they are to defeat Marrar.
"I just think in our execution and our mental capacity to spread from the contest and our work rate in defence has probably got to lift from the last time we played Marrar," he said.
"We played a really good game against CSU on the weekend and did everything right and if we play anywhere near that I think we'll be putting our best foot forward and giving ourselves every chance but no doubt it will be close game."
