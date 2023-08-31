The Daily Advertisersport
Northern Jets are not ruling out Sam Fisher or Matt Wallis from playing the preliminary final

By Matt Malone
August 31 2023 - 11:30am
Northern Jets assistant coach Sam Fisher (far left) has been described as a 'good chance' to overcome a hamstring injury and play in Saturday's preliminary final. Picture by Matt Malone
NORTHERN Jets may roll the dice on injured pair Sam Fisher and Matt Wallis in Saturday's Farrer League preliminary final at Robertson Oval.

