The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Turvey Park defender Jack Haggar is keeping his focus purely on the job at hand this weekend

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 31 2023 - 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Turvey Park defender Jack Haggar is looking forward to the Bulldogs semi-final clash against Griffith on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith
Turvey Park defender Jack Haggar is looking forward to the Bulldogs semi-final clash against Griffith on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith

Turvey Park defender Jack Haggar is keeping his focus purely on the job at hand this weekend ahead of his side's massive semi-final clash against Griffith.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.