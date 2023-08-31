Turvey Park defender Jack Haggar is keeping his focus purely on the job at hand this weekend ahead of his side's massive semi-final clash against Griffith.
Haggar has been with the Bulldogs through both thick and thin and has played a major part in their most recent rebuild which now has them only one win away from the Riverina League grand final.
The defender acknowledges the enormity of the contest but was trying to treat the game against the Swans just like any other.
"Yeah we're just not trying to think about it too much," Haggar said.
"We've got a fair few people asking about the game and about the week, but we're just trying to not think about it too much and just play our game of footy and not let the outside noise distract us."
The Bulldogs and Swans have had two cracking encounters this year so far with both sides claiming one win apiece during the home and away season.
Griffith won the second encounter in the back half of the year by 13 points however Haggar said the group was confident they could get the job done on Saturday.
"We think we should be right," he said.
"Obviously we've gone 1-1 against Griffith and they're a very good outfit, but we have to be quietly confident that our brand and our style of footy should get the job done.
"At our best I think we can do it and if we just turn up on the day and play like we know we can it should be a good contest."
The two sides play a very similar brand of football and match up evenly across the ground which should make for a cracking contest on Saturday.
Like most games this year, Haggar believes the most important battle will be played out in the midfield.
"I really think it's going to be won in the midfield battle," he said.
"Our backs and forwards last time we played against them matched up and it was really tight, but I think that midfield dominance battle to get first use of the ball will be key this weekend.
"Without that first use we won't be able to get it forward and if we can get it forward as much as possible and keep that front half pressure on then I think it will go a long way to winning the game."
The Swans were impressive in their win over Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong on Saturday and Haggar believes there is quite a few players they will need to keep a close eye on.
"Through their midfield Rhys Pollock, Alex Page and Jack Rowston was pretty good even Taine Moraschi," he said.
"Then up forward young Kahlan Spencer was really good for them and set up a lot of play and Henry Delves was good and created good options up forward.
"Also down back they had a fair few contributors like Sammy Foley so they had some pretty good contributors all over the field.
"It wasn't just a one person effort as everyone stood their ground and did their job."
It's been a while since the Bulldogs last went up against a fellow finals opponent which potentially could mean they head into the game against the Swans a little bit underdone.
Although not having a tough game for a fair few weeks, Haggar felt their intensity and performance at training should hold them in good stead.
"At training the intensity hasn't gone away just because we haven't played that much," he said.
"It's actually gone up a lot and we've really ramped it up but this week it's been a bit more relaxed and skill based.
"Just keeping the ownership on ourselves to keep our game where it should be has been what we've been doing."
