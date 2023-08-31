A B-double lugging paper rolls closed a Riverina highway for several hours on Wednesday night after it went up in flames.
Emergency services were called to the Hume Highway, Tarcutta, about 10.30pm on Wednesday following reports a B-double had caught fire.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Wagga zone commander Daryl Manson said upon arrival crews, along with RFS, found a B-double loaded with "large rolls of paper" on fire.
"We had two trucks respond to Tarcutta at about 10.30pm on Wednesday and had a B-double truck loaded with large rolls of paper," he said.
"The Hume Highway was shut for several hours.
"Once we got the fire under control we were able to open one lane."
Mr Manson said FRNSW and RFS crews were on the scene for about four hours.
"[The] driver was able to disconnect the prime mover and move clear," he said.
"He was uninjured."
The driver had been en route to Melbourne.
