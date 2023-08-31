The Daily Advertiser
B-double catches fire at Tarcutta, closes down Hume Highway

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 31 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 1:30pm
Fire and Rescue NSW Riverina Zone crews responsed to a b-double fire on the Hume Highway at Tarcutta Wednesday. Picture by FRNSW Riverina Zone
A B-double lugging paper rolls closed a Riverina highway for several hours on Wednesday night after it went up in flames.

