GERALD Clear Medallist Zach Walgers will be at Marrar again next season.
The Bombers assistant coach was the toast of the Farrer League on Wednesday night after taking out the Gerald Clear Medal for the best and fairest in the competition.
He was the first Marrar player since Clint Taylor in 2013 to win the medal.
Walgers revealed afterwards that he's already locked in as assistant coach at Marrar again for 2024.
"I don't know what footy holds for the future, I'm playing again at Marrar next year so we'll try and win a flag next year and then who knows," Walgers said.
Walgers is unsure what exactly the medal win will do for his footy other than bring a bit more attention.
"It probably brings a bit of attention to yourself," he said.
"I definitely love playing footy without a tag.
"It's just an individual accolade and we play for team success so I'm still focussed on that this year and for the years to come it's all about improving continually and make the team as good as it can be to win a flag."
MORE SPORT NEWS
It was a big night for Walgers.
He captured the medal, Player of the Year award and was named as captain of the Farrer League Team of the Year.
Walgers was overwhelmed by the win.
"It feels awesome. To finish on top and cap off a nice consistent season, it feels good," he said.
"Everyone coming to say congratulations means a lot because there's a lot of good footy players out there, a lot of talent."
Walgers said it is an honour to see his name now join a long list of Farrer League stars as Gerald Clear Medal winners.
"I was just talking to Brad Aiken there and saw his name on the list a couple of times, four times to be exact, so when you look at it like that you respect those sorts of players and those sorts of blokes," Walgers said.
"To be in the same area or place as them it's definitely an honour."
Walgers said his medal victory also vindicated his full-time move to the midfield this season after being one of the competition's most dangerous forwards in recent years.
"Yeah it does. It was obviously a good move in the end and one I actually enjoyed a lot," he said.
"I didn't not enjoy playing forward, everyone loves kicking goals, but it's good to get the hands on the footy a lot more and have a bit more control rather than relying on people to get it to you so it's definitely been good."
Walgers also declared he will be a certain starter for Saturday's preliminary final against Northern Jets after missing last week with a hamstring injury.
