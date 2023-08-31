The Daily Advertisersport
Zach Walgers describes his Gerald Clear Medal win as 'awesome'

MM
By Matt Malone
August 31 2023 - 11:00am
Gerald Clear Medallist Zach Walgers is looking forward to improving his game and trying to achieve more team success at Marrar. Picture by Les Smith
GERALD Clear Medallist Zach Walgers will be at Marrar again next season.

