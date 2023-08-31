Cohalan co-coaching opportunity too good to turn down

After winning several premierships with them, Shannan Cohalan wanted to give back even more to her side, so when the opportunity to coach came up, she jumped on it.
The Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes co-coach stepped into the role alongside Marie Hope and Lisa Reynoldson this season and has loved every second.
Leading the side not only off-court, but on, the defender has helped her side earn yet another top-of-the-table finish.
"Coaching has always been a bit of an interest of mine, having a bit more of a leadership role," Cohalan said.
"I have been a captain in previous years but I suppose taking that next step further and helping with their continued development was an interest.
"I think doing it under both Marie and Lisa, or doing it with them, has been fantastic, they're both really experienced in that area so it's been so good to learn off them as well."
Sharing the mental load across the three of them, Cohalan said having eyes on the game on and off court has been a blessing for the side.
With each coach seeing the game from a different angle, they've been able to pinpoint the areas for improvement not just week on week, but quarter on quarter.
Cohalan said it's not only a collaboration between coaches, but between players too.
"I feel that we work together so well, I don't feel like I'm telling them what to do, we're troubleshooting and it just feels so collaborative.
"Yes, it definitely has its challenges [coaching and playing] but I just feel so supported in that role with both Marie and Lisa and the girls on court too."
While on paper Goannas look to have cruised through the competition as in previous years, with just one loss on their record in round one, Cohalan said it's been a vastly different year on court.
Believing it's the tightest season she's played to date, Cohalan said she's been challenged on court this year.
"Coolamon and Griffith, and even through to fourth and fifth, have been really competitive this year," she said.
"I must say though the bulk of the Mango team has been consistent the past few years, and I just honestly feel that when we get on to court, it just feels like we're having fun.
"So yes we're competitive and everyone loves to win but the girls just love netball and they love being together."
Cohalan said it's important the side is enjoying their netball, especially in a tight competition.
Feeling that having fun improves both morale and performance, she said her side rides the emotional waves of team sport together.
"You're playing for each other and I think that's so important, especially when you come up against those stronger sides," she said.
"When there's a turnover, it's a collective turnover and you feel the buzz just as much, if one of your teammates gets an intercept or gets the goal as when you do.
"You never just feel an individual, it always feels like it's such a group effort, which is so nice."
It's that same camaraderie that Cohalan is hoping to carry into their first finals game against Coolamon on Saturday.
Earning themselves a bye in the first finals week, Cohalan said she's grateful for the extra recovery time to nurse any small injuries or illness in the team.
"It's an interesting one because you never know whether it's a good thing or not but me personally, always managing different injuries, it's handy having the extra week off," she said.
"The girls just love watching netball so we all made the trek over to Narrandera literally just to watch the game because we knew it was going to be a good game to watch.
"I think if anything, it's made us more excited to play, which is good."
Knowing they're in for a tough game this weekend, Cohalan said personal responsibility has been a conversation point within the team.
Understanding they each need to do their individual roles well to succeed, she's confident her side will play like the well oiled machine they are.
MCUE will play Coolamon at Narrandera this Saturday in the second qualifying final of the Riverina League finals series.
