Cohalan co-coaching opportunity too good to turn down

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 31 2023 - 11:16am, first published 11:00am
Shannan Cohalan stepped in as A grade co-coach this season at Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes alongside Marie Hope and Lisa Reynoldson. Picture by Madeline Begley
After winning several premierships with them, Shannan Cohalan wanted to give back even more to her side, so when the opportunity to coach came up, she jumped on it.

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

