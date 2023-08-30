Wagga Public, Lutheran School win Sydney FC Cup finals

Wagga Wagga Public School and Lutheran School have earned themselves the title of Sydney FC Cup holders.
The finals of the local primary school soccer competition were held at Gissing Oval on Wednesday, with Wagga Public handing South Wagga Public School a 1-0 loss in the girls competition and Lutheran handing Wagga Public School a 6-1 loss in the boys competition.
The girls final was incredibly close all game, with both goal keepers working overtime to keep their opposition from scoring until Wagga Public found the back of the net late in the second half.
In the boys final, great defence from Wagga Public kept the Lutheran boys from scoring in the first 10 minutes, with the ball firmly locked at goal.
It took just one break for Wagga Public to get the opening goal of the game, but unfortunately it wouldn't be enough, with Lutheran firing back six in return over the remainder of the game.
Wagga Public School girls coach Marshal Macauley said he was immensely proud of the side for holding their heads high as the game wore on.
The sides each had to play five games before qualifying for the finals, with Macauley saying it was a massive effort for the team to get this far.
"We did a gala day at Duke of Kent where we played three pool games and two finals games to get here, and then the grand final was played as a stand alone game here at Gissing which is pretty cool," Macauley said.
With no oval at school, Macauley said the team had to make do with what space is available to them for lunchtime training sessions, though the small space may have worked in their favour playing on the modified field.
"We've had a couple of lunchtime trainings, however we don't really have an oval at our school, so we've been restricted in what we can do," he said.
"We train in a small environment, and it's turned out to work well.
"They played absolutely great, it was a sensational game, I'm really really proud of how they went about it, how they conducted themselves was great."
Phillipa Lashbrook, 12, was part of the winning side, and said she was impressed how well they played for a team with lots of players new to soccer.
"I think some of the girls play outside of school, but not most of them," Lashbrook said.
"So I think we did pretty well to win when most of us don't play.
"It was a hard game, there were a lot of physical people, and some of them were really skilled, and the goal keeper was really good too."
Lashbrook said she was proud of how her team played, and excited to get her school's name on the cup.
"I'm excited because we lost in the grand final against these guys last year, so I wanted to win this year," she said.
