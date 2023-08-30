The Daily Advertiser
Poor preparation played a major part in Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong losing to Griffith last weekend

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 31 2023 - 9:30am
GGGM coach Sam Martyn is confident his side will bounce back strongly this weekend against Collingullie-Glenfield Park in their semi-final clash. Picture by Madeline Begley
GGGM coach Sam Martyn is confident his side will bounce back strongly this weekend against Collingullie-Glenfield Park in their semi-final clash. Picture by Madeline Begley

Poor preparation played a major part in Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong losing to Griffith last weekend and the Lions are ensuring they don't make the same mistake twice.

