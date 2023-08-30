Poor preparation played a major part in Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong losing to Griffith last weekend and the Lions are ensuring they don't make the same mistake twice.
GGGM coach Sam Martyn was honest in his post match evaluation citing a poor performance at training had led to a slow start against the Swans.
With no more second chances and having to face a dangerous opponent in Collingullie-Glenfield Park, Martyn said that the group had responded well on the track this week.
"We trained last night and we had quite a long session," Martyn said.
"It was a pretty high intensity session in terms of match simulation and then skills because I thought that was something that was lacking in key moments of the game.
"The other half was then dedicated to just reviewing the game from an educational perspective and we had lots of good learnings come from it.
"I think the positive to take away is that we were off but we weren't horrendously off and if we can just fix a few minor things in terms of our set-up and structure then I think it holds us in good stead for this weekend."
The Demons secured their spot in the semi-final after a thrilling four-point victory last weekend over Coolamon and are riding high on confidence after a stellar back half of the season.
It was a impressive victory for the Demons and Martyn knew his side would have to be on their A-game if they were to progress through to the preliminary final against either Turvey Park or Griffith.
"They were excellent," he said.
"Their contested football is second to none in this competition and I think it's a real trademark of theirs and something they've built their game plan around.
"They obviously were able to stand up in the bigger moments against Coolamon and I think a feature of that was just beating their direct opponent when it came to contested situations.
"Our midfielders got punished on the weekend and we were -11 in stoppages so they've got a responsibility I guess in terms of matching them in that area.
"Like most weeks and as most coaches are saying, the midfielders will play a huge part in determining this game."
Martyn confirmed they were looking at making a couple of changes to the side that lost to the Swans with premiership player Lachlan Parker being a potential inclusion for the clash against the Demons.
"We are sort of assessing it at the moment," he said.
"Lachie Parker is available and back from holidays which is fantastic and he'll be up for consideration.
"Then another one who is training quite well is Jethro Peck, he's one that's played a lot of first grade footy this year and you can see from the way he's training that he is really hungry for another opportunity.
"So he's one that we definitely consider heading into this weekend as well."
Collingullie and Griffith have different strengths when it comes to what they structure their individual game plans around however Martyn was more looking to fix up their shortcomings rather than focusing too much on the opposition.
"From our point of view we still want to play the same way and it's probably about fixing the things we didn't do well enough in terms of how we set up when we are directly involved at the source," he said.
"Players just being switched on for longer and not drifting out of games and we want to play the way that we'd played the last seven or eight weeks excluding probably last week.
"We will still be looking to rectify a few things that we didn't do well and make sure that we are playing a brand of footy that we are proud of.
"Obviously you have to plan accordingly for different opposition and we understand that Gullie play slightly different to Griffith.
"They've got some really dangerous players like Ed Perryman who is probably the form player of the competition at the moment.
"He's playing some outstanding footy so he's one player that we'll have to put a bit of time into and seeing what he does well and how you can get an upper hand.
"I also thought their defence was absolutely outstanding and they kept (Bailey) Wood and (Tim) Oosterhoff to a goal apiece.
"So there's definitely players that we'll have to put some time into and we'll have to plan accordingly, but from our perspective as a team we just want to get back to structurally something that represents a good showing of us."
