Wagga High storm through TRAC in Creed Shield final

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 30 2023 - 9:52pm, first published 8:08pm
Wagga High School celebrate their Creed Shield win over TRAC on Wednesday night.
An early red card didn't hold Wagga High School back as they stormed towards a 3-0 win over The Riverina Anglican College in the Creed Shield final on Wednesday night.

