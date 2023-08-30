Wagga High storm through TRAC in Creed Shield final

An early red card didn't hold Wagga High School back as they stormed towards a 3-0 win over The Riverina Anglican College in the Creed Shield final on Wednesday night.
An electric game from the start, the sides settled in well before consecutive yellows had Wagga High down to just ten on the field.
Given the choice to drop or step up their game, the boys in blue cranked up a gear, and scored just minutes later.
Staying strong over their opponents for the entirety of the game, Wagga never looked to be a player down, easily moving the ball around the field, with TRAC struggling to find any real opportunities to score.
One of the side's youngest members, Dipkar Rai, was by far the match standout, scoring two of his side's three goals.
Coach David Laub was overjoyed to see his side win.
Following the win of Wagga High's girl's team in the Shipard Shield earlier in the night, he said he's glad to be riding the soccer wave that has hit Australia.
"I'm so proud of my team and what they did today," Laub said.
"Against all of the odds, they've done it again.
"They've been getting used to just grinding teams away and they just grind and they don't stop, and even when they're tired, they just keep playing.
"I'm ecstatic, especially this year given that the World Cup was in Australia and New Zealand, I couldn't be happier to win both games the way we did tonight.
"The vibes around soccer are so good, and I really wanted both teams to get that experience."
Laub said after years of finishing lower in the competition, the side has got used to finding themselves a goal down, and learnt to push through the feeling of being down in a game.
He said that experience helped them not get bogged down in having lower numbers.
"At times when the first goal's scored against you, it's a very similar feeling when you lose a player," he said.
"You're deflated a little bit and the first time that happens to a team, they usually lose because it does deflate them and the energy drops, but this teams used to being in that position and losing and they've had that before, then we got used to being down and getting back into a game and then winning.
"So I think we've had enough of those losses now where they know that okay, the odds are against us but we just get on with it and we just win."
Laub said the team stepped up and made the game their own.
He was particularly pleased with Rai, who won the Brian Thomas Medal for best player in the grand final.
"He's an unbelievable talent in Wagga, I really want to see him go on and do bigger and greater things in soccer in Australia or overseas," he said.
"He just makes things happen on the field, he runs and runs, he's so positive, he's such a good leader on the field, he's very wise for his age and I think he's going go and do really, really big things."
Wagga High had not won the Creed Shield since 2017.
WAGGA HIGH SCHOOL 3 (D Rai 2, R Van Tol goals) d THE RIVERINA ANGLICAN COLLEGE 0 at Gissing Oval on Wednesday night.
