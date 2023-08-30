The Daily Advertisersport
Wagga High win back-to-back-to-back Shipard Shields

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 30 2023 - 8:04pm, first published 8:00pm
Wagga Wagga High School open girl's team after their 2-1 Sally Shipard Shield win on Wednesday.
They went into the grand final as self proclaimed underdogs, with an ever-changing line up, but that didn't stop Wagga High from winning a third consecutive Sally Shipard Shield on Wednesday night.

