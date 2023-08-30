Wagga High win back-to-back-to-back Shipard Shields

They went into the grand final as self proclaimed underdogs, with an ever-changing line up, but that didn't stop Wagga High from winning a third consecutive Sally Shipard Shield on Wednesday night.
In an extra time thriller, the public school girls finished 2-1 winners from a golden corner goal.
Kildare Catholic College captain Ella Harriott looked to have secured her side their first Shipard Shield with a late goal in the second half of the final on Wednesday night.
A clumsy penalty in the box just two minutes later however had the score return to 1-1 as Tamara Cochrane slotted the perfect shot to bring her Wagga High side back into the game with just two minutes to play.
With the score locked up 1-1 at the full-time whistle, the game progressed into golden goal, with five minutes each way for someone to lock away the shield.
It took just three minutes for Wagga High to seal the deal, with a corner kick pushed over the line to lock them in a third consecutive Shipard Shield win.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Coach Hannah Harpley said she is thrilled with the girls efforts on the night.
"We were so nervous in the lead up, it was hectic at school today," Harpley said.
"I'm just so proud of them, they really pulled it together, we had last minute changes because people were sick today, and they just kept their heads up the whole time."
Going to extra time she said stress levels were high but the team knew they were the underdogs having lost to Kildare in the round games, and she said keeping their positive mindset helped keep them in the game.
"We had that come and do it attitude, we were ready to take them down," she said.
Assistant coach Joshua Angel said there was never any doubt in the teams mind.
"They were real positive, there was no negativity, there were no thoughts of if we win, it was always when we win," Angel said.
Harpley said the team changed every game they played this school season, and were scraping for a new team each week.
"Every week we were putting a fresh team together, so the fact they had not really played together consistently through the competition, and then to still come out and play like they did is just something else," she said.
Tamara Cochrane was awarded the Tiffany Selby Medal for best player in the grand final, a well deserved win, Harpley said.
"She absolutely killed it, not just this game, the whole tournament," she said.
"She's the backbone of this team, she kills it every time, we're not surprised at all."
WAGGA HIGH SCHOOL 2 (T Cochrane 2 goals) d KILDARE HIGH SCHOOL 1 (E Harriott) at Gissing Oval on Wednesday night.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.