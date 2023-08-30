The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman arrested at Wagga train station, charged for allegedly assaulting man

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 30 2023 - 6:55pm, first published 6:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police were called to Wagga Railway Station after a man was allegedly assaulted by a woman on Wednesday. File picture
Police were called to Wagga Railway Station after a man was allegedly assaulted by a woman on Wednesday. File picture

A woman will face court accused of assaulting a man after she was arrested following an argument at Wagga's railway station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.