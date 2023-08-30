A woman will face court accused of assaulting a man after she was arrested following an argument at Wagga's railway station.
Police vehicles descended on the station about 12.40pm on Wednesday and officers found a 35-year-old man and 21-year-old woman who were arguing.
A NSW Police spokesperson said officers attached to the Riverina Police District were told the woman had assaulted the man before arriving at the railway station.
The 21-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Wagga police station where she was charged with common assault, and attempted stalking and intimidation.
She was granted conditional bail to appear in Lake Cargelligo Local Court on Wednesday, October 4.
