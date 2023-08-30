Fawns, Conlan selected in Australian under 21 side

Griffith's Jessica Conlan and Wagga's Sophie Fawns have been selected for national duties after their silver medal winning performances at the Australian Netball Championships.
The duo were named in a 17 player Australian under 21 squad after playing with the Swifts Academy last week.
The squad will attend a four day training camp at the Australian Institute of Sport in September.
Netball Australia Pathway Chair of Selectors Michelle Wilkins said the talent on display in Queensland was fantastic.
With future Diamonds currently coming through the Netball Australia pathway system, Wilkins said the future of netball looks bright.
"The talent within this year's 21/U pool demonstrates a good variety of athletes and skillsets," Wilkins said.
"The athletes coming through the system are incredibly strong and conditioned. To compete at such a high level and sustain that form across a week-long competition is always impressive."
