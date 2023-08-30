The Daily Advertiser
Fawns, Conlan selected in Australian under 21 side

Updated August 30 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 5:53pm
Griffith's Jessica Conlan and Wagga's Sophie Fawns have been selected in the Australian under 21 squad. Picture NSW Swifts
Griffith's Jessica Conlan and Wagga's Sophie Fawns have been selected for national duties after their silver medal winning performances at the Australian Netball Championships.

