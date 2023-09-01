Your say: Ignore their dishonesty and support a just society

The leaders of the campaigns against the Voice referendum are proudly asserting that ignorance and a refusal to learn or understand ('Don't know') are the proper basis for their decision ('Vote no").
It is not surprising therefore that the Australian newspaper, the LNP and their various foreign financed social media sites are pushing such ideas as the following:
Fact checking is censorship.
Lying is free speech.
'Equality' means making sure the poor stay poor, not helping them succeed.
Open discussion and compromise are signs of weakness.
Empathy and concern for our fellow citizens is 'woke', an American 'insult' that no one ever defines.
The elite in this country are apparently not LNP politicians, struggling billionaires like Gina Reinhart or rich business people like Warren Mundine, or those who paid up to $7000 to attend the out loud and proud racist CPAC conference or the opinionistas earning big money writing for the Murdoch press or shouting at us from Sky. The elite are the middle class, the educated and over 80 per cent of our Indigenous citizens.
Yet these negativos love to accuse the rest of us of being Orwellian. Orwell was, of course a lifelong socialist so this is just another example of using words to mean their opposite.
Ignore their dishonesty. Vote YES to support a just society.
And if you must oppose it write No in the box, not X. If you can't spell No or if it is too much effort, I am sure some nice woke person can help you out.
I read with interest Joy Lubawy's letter to the editor (August 28) which included a section giving an example of health problems for the 'Anangu people on the APY Lands' and going on to suggest that the proposed Voice to Parliament will make a difference for them.
I then googled the Anangu and found that they are serviced by the Nganampa Health Council, an Anangu owned and Anangu directed organisation overseen by an Anangu Board.
Its objective is "to provide and professionally administer sustainable high quality culturally responsive health services to communities that leads to improvements in the health and social outcomes for the APY Lands. The Board is chosen by and responsible to the members who are all Anangu residents on the APY Lands."
Surely that raises the question then, how will a Voice in Canberra make a difference to the Anangu people when they already seem to have a pretty solid 'voice' within their own community and is it possible that similar situations might exist elsewhere across Australia?
Regarding Anne Parkins (DA letters, August 28), the fact I initial my letters to avoid confusion seems to have escaped the lady's attention.
Sharing a name can be an embarrassment.
It was reported on the front page of The Daily Telegraph recently that over 70 per cent of all wind and solar projects being built across regional NSW are foreign-owned.
Mainly French, Spanish and Chinese interests, who I don't believe are doing it to help Australia, are wrecking Australian farmland that has been used to feed us.
Then we have to put up with know-alls from Kew and Hawthorn living in their concrete jungles with sealed roads, water, natural gas and electricity at their front door and public buses, trains and trams only a stone's throw away telling us how we should live and what we should do.
The electricity captured by these solar and wind farms is not used in the local area. It is used in the cities, transmitted by huge towers. Let the people in the cities put up their own wind farms. The power lines are already there to tap into.
