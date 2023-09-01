Your say: Ignore their dishonesty and support a just society

The elite in this country are apparently not LNP politicians, struggling billionaires like Gina Reinhart or rich business people like Warren Mundine, or those who paid up to $7000 to attend the out loud and proud racist CPAC conference or the opinionistas earning big money writing for the Murdoch press or shouting at us from Sky. The elite are the middle class, the educated and over 80 per cent of our Indigenous citizens.