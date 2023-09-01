The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser letters: Ignore their dishonesty and support a just society

By Letters
September 2 2023 - 4:30am
Your say: Ignore their dishonesty and support a just society
USING WORDS TO MEAN THEIR OPPOSITE

The leaders of the campaigns against the Voice referendum are proudly asserting that ignorance and a refusal to learn or understand ('Don't know') are the proper basis for their decision ('Vote no").

