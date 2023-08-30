Gerald Clear Medal night 2023 | Live blog

Farrer League will hold their annual presentation night at The Rules Club on Wednesday where the competition's best and fairest player will be presented with the Gerald Clear Medal.
This year's vote count is a wide open affair with a number of players in the running to take the Gerald Clear Medal home.
Marrar assistant coach Zach Walgers will go in as favourite after taking out the Farrer League Player of the Year award, as voted by the coaches, after a more permanent move into the midfield this season.
Northern Jets midfielder Jeromy Lucas is expected to feature prominently after a stellar first season back at his junior club, while The Rock-Yerong Creek co-captain Curtis Steele and teammate Riley Budd, the reigning champion, are also considered among the leading candidates.
The Marilyn Brooks Medal will also be awarded to the best and fairest player in the A grade netball competition. It will also be one of the highlights of the big night.
The Daily Advertiser's Matt Malone will be providing live updates from the night right here.
