North Wagga under 12s hope to go one better than last season

After falling just short in last year's grand final, North Wagga's under 12 netball team are hoping to go all the way this weekend when they play Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in the final game of the year.
Defeating nemesis side Turvey Park by just two goals in their preliminary final on Sunday, team manager Kylie Connolly said it was a comeback game for the side, who found themselves down early on.
"They were really good on the weekend," Connolly said.
"They were down quite a few, maybe five or six goals, but to their credit, they really held their composure, they stayed really positive and kept encouraging each other, which is what I think resulted in them getting over the line in the end."
Connolly said there were a few nervous players heading into the game, with the two sides having quite the history in their short playing careers.
Staying calm and not psyching themselves out ahead of the game was important for the Saints, who hadn't had a win over the Bulldogs since round 12 last year.
MORE LOCAL JUNIOR SPORT NEWS
"Turvey are kind of our nemesis, they got us in the grand final last year so the girls were feeling quite apprehensive and quite nervous about coming up against them," Connolly said.
"I said to the girls at the start of the game, you are going in as the under dogs, it's theirs to lose, go out there, have some fun and do what you need to do.
"It resulted with the win leading into the grand final."
Connolly said the side is excited to have another chance to win the premiership after missing out last season.
A relatively short team, they'll need to use their speed and agility to get around the taller Lions on Sunday.
"They've got some really solid players and they've got a couple of really tall players and we're not the tallest team," Connolly said.
"We've really got to put energy into our speed and our work in the midcourt, and then hopefully our shooters are bang on point and can get us in front with some good goals.
"We've got a couple of little quick pocket rockets so if we can use their speed and their agility and then get it into our solid shooters, it will be good.
"In saying that, hopefully our defensive end does super well in getting those intercepts so we can get it back down the court into our attacking zone."
North Wagga play Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in the under 12s grand final at Robertson Oval at 11am on Sunday.
Under 11: North Wagga v Eastlakes-MCU at 10am.
Under 12: Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong v North Wagga at 11am.
Under 13: Eastlakes-MCU v Wagga Tigers at 12pm.
Under 14: Eastlakes-MCU v Wagga Tigers at 1pm.
Under 15: Wagga Tigers v Eastlakes-MCU at 2:15pm.
