North Wagga under 12s hope to go one better than last season

By Tahlia Sinclair
August 30 2023 - 5:30pm
After falling just short in last year's grand final, North Wagga's under 12 netball team are hoping to go all the way this weekend when they play Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in the final game of the year.

