A man has been taken to hospital after a Wagga shopping mall brawl that led to an assault at a fast-food restaurant on Tuesday night.
Emergency services were called to a fast-food restaurant on Fay Avenue, Kooringal, at about 9.40pm on Tuesday following reports an assault.
On arrival, officers attached to the Riverina Police District located two men, both aged 18, with facial and hand injuries.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said officers were told that the men had been involved in a fight with a group of men at the shopping mall on Lake Albert Road earlier that night.
The man with the hand injury was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before he was taken to Wagga Hospital for further treatment.
The other man did not require further treatment.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Riverina Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
