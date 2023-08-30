The Daily Advertiser
Police are appealing for information around a brawl, assault at Kooringal

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 30 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 5:15pm
Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in Kooringal on Tuesday night. File picture
A man has been taken to hospital after a Wagga shopping mall brawl that led to an assault at a fast-food restaurant on Tuesday night.

