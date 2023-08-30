MiniRoos thrive at competitive gala day

More than 140 games were played in just one day at Duke of Kent on Saturday, as MiniRoos players from across the region came together for their first taste of competitive soccer.
The first competitive gala day for players aged 11 and under held by Football Wagga, development officer Liam Dedini said they've had nothing but positive feedback about the day.
Seven clubs participated in the event through 60 teams, and after a season of focusing on skill development, the young players were keen to hit the park with a winners cup on the line.
"It was awesome," Dedini said.
"It was good to see teams battling against like-minded teams, out of all the games there was only two or three blow outs over 140 games.
"Throughout the year, it's all about development and participation for them, but kids are always counting goals and they know if they won or loss, so I think the kids really enjoyed the competitive edge and being able to play for something and play medals and trophies at the end of it."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Dedini said not only did the region's youngest soccer stars show how their skills have developed this season, but all had fantastic sportsmanship across the event.
With age groups split into divisions, he said games remained competitive, ensuring teams played against an opposition with similar skill levels.
The regular MiniRoos season runs across multiple timeslots, so it was also the first time some teams had played each other.
Dedini said the players enjoyed the variety of opposition and the chance to play against players they knew from other clubs.
"The whole day was played in fair spirit," he said.
"There were no issues, nothing negative came back from the kids whether they won or lost, they just enjoyed the day.
"There was a lot of resilience shown, and good sportsmanship, the kids definitely enjoyed playing for something, you could see that."
Reflecting on the breadth of winners across the divisions, just about every club was represented in finals, with Dedini saying it bodes well for the future of soccer in the region.
With overwhelmingly positive feedback on the event, Dedini said there's already been requests for Football Wagga to host the event again next year.
"All the feedback from clubs was that it was a fantastic idea and could we do one in the middle of the season as well," he said.
"At a minimum we'll do exactly the same thing next year, the last round of the season will be another gala day competition similar to what we did on the weekend and we've got the potential to look at something in the middle of the season too."
Under nine girls: Winner Lake Albert. Runner up South Wagga.
Under 11 girls: Winner Tolland. Runner up Lake Albert.
Under eight mixed, division A: Winner Henwood Park. Runner up Henwood Park.
Under eight mixed, division B: Winner Henwood Park. Runner up Tumut.
Under nine mixed, division A: Winner Junee. Runner up Lake Albert
Under nine mixed, division B: Winner Henwood Park. Runner up Lake Albert.
Under 10 mixed, division A: Winner Lake Albert: Runner up Wagga United.
Under 10 mixed, division B: Winner Wagga United. Runner up Tolland.
Under 11 mixed: Winner Tolland. Runner up Junee.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.