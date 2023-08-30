In an effort to reduce the risk of spreading a major biosecurity threat, the state government has given the green light to move thousands of beehives caught up in the cross fire as Varroa mite arrived in the region.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries announced late on Wednesday it would allow beekeepers to move hives out of recently declared surveillance zones in almond pollination areas to manage biosecurity risks.
In the past week, four Varroa mite infestations have been identified across the region - at Euston, Euroley, Nericon and Balranald - triggering the creation of 10-kilometre red eradication and 25-kilometre purple surveillance zones.
While the move appears counterintuitive at face value, NSW DPI chief plant protection officer Shane Hetherington said the infested hives had only been in the region a short time and that the likelihood of transfer between beehives was low.
"With plenty of floral resources the bees would not have travelled far, meaning the risk of them transferring mites to hives outside the red zone to hives in the purple zone is negligible," Dr Hetherington said.
But with "floral resources" running out fast as the almond flowers dry up, he said the risk of the mite spreading to hives in the area was rising fast.
"Bees will begin to rob neighbouring hives which creates a significant biosecurity risk," he said.
"The emergency order would normally prevent the movement of all surrounding hives out of eradication and surveillance zones as a precaution.
"We've conducted a thorough risk assessment and amended the emergency order to allow movement of hives out of the four new surveillance zones to reduce the chances of bees from those few infested hives mixing with bees from other hives and spreading the mite."
Changes to the emergency order introduced on Wednesday allow beekeepers to move hives out of the four surveillance zones at Euston, Euroley, Nericon and Balranald.
The changes do not allow movement of hives out of any other NSW purple or red zones and sites that receive hives from the four purple zones will be monitored by NSW DPI.
