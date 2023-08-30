Little Lakers have continued their great start to the Wagga Basketball under 10's season by winning their second straight game.
The Lakers went up against Hedgehogs in round two and were able to walk away with a strong 41-4 win with Cooper Balding leading the way on the offensive end with 17 points.
Lakers coach Tim Dean said that he's been impressed with his side's start to the season which also saw them defeat Junior Swoopers in round one.
"Yeah they are going pretty well," Dean said.
"This is the second season these boys have played together so they are getting a bit used to it and each other now which is good."
Dean believes the team have improved a fair bit from last season with all members getting better on both the offensive and defensive ends.
"Yeah they probably have," he said.
"From the start of last season where they had never played together and half the team would've never played at all and since then they've improved astronomically.
"Their passing and their shooting and their rebounding and defence has all picked up big time, we don't train it's just rocking up and putting in.
"They've improved a lot."
While playing in a competitive competition, Dean agreed the most important factor was the kids enjoying themselves and he added that he was happy to see them taking more responsibility on the court.
"It is and I don't have to coach them to be honest," he said.
"The first season I had to run them through some drills on where to be and how to position themselves on the court but now you let them go and they've been doing pretty well.
"They probably get a bit more enjoyment if they're going okay as well which has been good for their confidence levels."
Harry Bradley, Mack Williams and Balding have so far been the leaders on the offensive end during the first two games however Dean noted there are no real standouts.
"They are all pretty good," he said.
"They are all as good as each other I would say and we've been tested a few times.
"Last year we went through and I don't think we lost a game all year last season so they did pretty well and won the grand final.
"They won that but the team that we beat really took it to us and it took every kid in that team to play really well.
"We don't really rely on one player and it has become a real team effort."
Across the other games in the under 10's competition, Chompin Chihuahuas defeated Llama Raptors; Wagga Wildcats beat Sanjos Strikers; O'Reilly Nets were too good for Bulls and Junior Swoopers bounced back with a win getting over the top of Foodworks Flamethrowers.
