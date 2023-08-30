The Daily Advertisersport
Little Lakers have continued their great start to the Wagga Basketball under 10's season

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 30 2023 - 5:05pm
Little Lakers' Alfie Driscoll looks to pass to a teammate while under pressure from Hedgehogs' Mace Chamberlain. Picture by Madeline Begley
Little Lakers have continued their great start to the Wagga Basketball under 10's season by winning their second straight game.

