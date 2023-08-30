A man has been arrested in Wagga and charged after he allegedly stole drums of fuel and a ute from a home in the state's central west earlier this year.
The 30-year-old is the second man to be charged following an investigation by rural crime officers into a break-in at Barigan, east of Mudgee, on May 6.
Police said two men entered a home on Barigan Road and allegedly stole 44-gallon drums of fuel, a block splitter and a Toyota Hilux.
Officers from the Rural Crime Prevention Team in Mudgee began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and, following extensive inquiries, the 30-year-old was arrested after attending Wagga Police Station about 8am on Tuesday.
He was charged with breaking into a house and stealing, receiving a motor vehicle part through theft, entering a dwelling with the intent to steal and taking and driving conveyance without consent of the owner.
The man appeared in Wagga Local Court on Tuesday, where he was formerly refused bail.
He is set to face Mudgee Local Court on September 12.
A 45-year-old man was arrested in May and charged with a number of property and traffic-related offences. He remains before the courts.
