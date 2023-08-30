The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man accused of stealing ute, fuel from Barigan home arrested at Wagga police station

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated August 30 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has been arrested in Wagga and charged after he allegedly stole drums of fuel and a Toyota Hilux from a home in the state's central west earlier this year. Picture by NSW Police
A man has been arrested in Wagga and charged after he allegedly stole drums of fuel and a Toyota Hilux from a home in the state's central west earlier this year. Picture by NSW Police

A man has been arrested in Wagga and charged after he allegedly stole drums of fuel and a ute from a home in the state's central west earlier this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.