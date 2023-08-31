Your say: AEC needs to review referendum rules

I did some research on the Parliamentary Library page on Referendums.
I found an example of the format required for a Referendum ballot paper.
The last referendum was nearly a quarter of a century ago in 1999. Who remembers what they did then? The example showed the ballot paper's wording must be according to the exact requirements of the Act.
It stipulates that the voter must write "yes" or "no" in the one space provided. That explains why two boxes to select from is not a potential format.
It also mentions a rules revision in 1984, where a simple "Y" or "N" will be a legitimate vote. This fact appears to be a well-guarded secret.
If nothing else, this will help people with limited hand movements, or little English written skills. A major improvement in commerce was the introduction of PIN numbers instead of having to put a signature on the docket. For people with severe rheumatoid arthritis at that time, it was a good move.
More importantly, how much has life changed in that time? The world was a very different place then, and modern communications have completely changed how people view everything and anything that affects them. The Internet was still in its toddlerhood in 1999.
However, the main contention at the moment seems to be about the legitimacy of a tick or a cross in the box on the ballot paper.
Why a tick is to be interpreted as approval, but a cross is not to be interpreted as negation, is incomprehensible. Consider the Census form? Did we tick or cross the appropriate boxes, as instructed by the Bureau of Statistics?
What forms have you filled in for local government, NSW government or the federal government, that required placing a tick rather than an X?
The AEC needs to review what rules they plan to implement for this referendum.
Their legal advice on what the "Legal Eagles" think how people perceive things does not match what they are setting up for the voting public at the moment, and it is just not good enough.
Royal Life Saving Society - Australia research shows 549 children under five have drowned in the past 20 years in Australia, predominantly in backyard swimming pools.
Drowning is silent and quick. By the time you count 20 seconds, a young child can drown.
The children who are most at risk are aged just one year old. As young children become more mobile and independent, they are often drawn to water.
We know that eight times that number of children are involved in a non-fatal drowning incident and can be left with life-limiting disabilities.
While pool fencing legislation has significantly reduced the number of young children drowning, there is still more we can do.
Kids can't help themselves around water, you need to. Keep Watch.
There are four key things everyone can do to help prevent young children drowning: supervise, restrict, teach, and respond.
Supervise: Always keep young children within arm's reach when you are in, on, or near water is critical. If they're close to you, you have time to respond to any emergency.
But no adult can be on-watch 24 hours a day. We know distractions happen. Another child needs help. The doorbell rings. The adult in charge needs to use the bathroom.
Restrict: That is where pool fencing comes in. The physical barrier buys precious moments during those distractions to notice the child has wandered away - moments that can prevent a tragedy.
The last few years have been tough across the country with floods, fires, and unseasonable conditions. All those environmental factors can undermine the safety of your fence. Does the gate still self-close and latch? Have any of the fence posts moved or been damaged? Is the ground still holding the fence solidly in place?
You can download a free home pool safety checklist here: https://www.royallifesaving.com.au/about/campaigns-and-programs/keep-watch
Teach: It is important to discuss water safety with your child and set some rules about what to do around water and how to use them consistently in all water environments.
Respond: We know no prevention system is perfect. So, if you haven't done CPR training, or you completed it a long time ago, make that a priority this month.
Keep Watch and protect the littlest members of your family.
