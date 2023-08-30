Wagga florist Hannah Brell is on a mission to raise funds for the Cancer Council this Daffodil Day and honour her grandfather in a big way.
Mrs Brell's grandfather, Trev Brown, is battling cancer, and to show him just how much he is loved, the Bloss Floristry and Design owner will spend her Wednesday night bunching up daffodils to sell on Thursday.
Every cent made through the sales of her flowers, which were gifted to her by Gumly residents Helen and Colin Meyers, will go directly to the Cancer Council.
Coming from a family with a strong love for flowers and the "happy" colour yellow, the Daffodil Day drive was a bit of a full-circle moment for Mrs Brell.
"I had already organised to do something for Daffodil Day and then Jen [Mr and Mrs Meyers' daughter-in-law] reached out to me," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mrs Brell launched her business earlier this year and was inspired to hold a Daffodil Day fundraiser for the first time following her grandfather's diagnosis.
"My grandfather is currently battling cancer and he's an avid gardener, so I wanted to do it for him," she said.
"It's a good way for me to honour him.
"He actually grows daffodils himself and being a charitable day it just all goes hand-in-hand."
There will be daffodil bunches available at The Press, where Mrs Brell works one day a week, and at The Brew, where her husband works, on Thursday.
Mrs Brell said she is proud to be a part of a community that gets behind charity events.
"The Wagga community is wonderful in supporting people and businesses," she said.
"The people here always band together to help those in need and people just show up for each other."
Daffodil Day is held annually to support the Cancer Council, which supports vital cancer research.
With around every one in two Australians diagnosed with cancer at some point in their life, Wagga's Cancer Council community fundraising coordinator Kate Kiernan is urging residents to support Daffodil Day.
"The daffodil is the international symbol of hope for everyone impacted by cancer," Ms Kiernan said.
"Cancer takes so much from all of us, which is why this year, we're calling on Australians to give hope to those impacted by cancer by funding vital cancer research that is saving lives every day."
Residents can also support Mrs Brell's fundraising campaign by donating online at daffodilday.com.au/fundraisers/hannahbrell/daffodil-day-by-bloss-floristry---design
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.