Wagga's Bloss Floristry and Design's Hannah Brell to host Daffodil Day fundraiser

By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 30 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 4:00pm
Wagga's Bloss Floristry and Design owner Hannah Brell is raising funds to honour her grandfather Trev Brown (pictured). Picture supplied
Wagga florist Hannah Brell is on a mission to raise funds for the Cancer Council this Daffodil Day and honour her grandfather in a big way.

