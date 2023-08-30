There will be division in the ranks at Calvary Hospital on Friday, but never fear, it's all for a good cause.
Staff from the hospital will don their favourite sporting colours on September 1 for Jersey Day.
Jersey Day is a day used to raise awareness about organ and tissue donations and encouraging people to register as an organ donor.
This event has a strong personal meaning to Andrew Pert, when at the age of 14 saw his father receive a kidney transplant after renal failure.
Mr Pert recalled the situation how his father was on a dialysis for three to four hours and every third day.
"It was touch and go for a while there, but Dad did everything the doctors told him to do and he managed to have 32 extra years with us," said Mr Pert.
Calvary Riverina Hospital has been celebrating jersey day since 2017, with last years celebration seeing 50 staff donning a jersey.
Mr Pert is confident that this year would see a similar amount of people supporting the cause.
"Jersey Day is not about raising money, it is about encouraging people to register as an organ donor and it takes just two minutes to do," Mr Pert said.
There are 1800 Australians who are wait listed for an organ transplant with another 14,000 on dialysis who are in need for a potential kidney transplant.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.