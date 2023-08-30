Boasting one of the best winning strike-rates in the region, Magnetic returns to racing at Wagga on Thursday in the Ian Reid Sprint (1200m),
Magnetic has won six of his 11 starts in the Southern District and has an overall record of seven wins from 21 appearances.
The gelding excels when he races at country level in this region and has been installed as equal favourite ($5 NSW TAB) with Neverstandingstill and Ten Bells.
Talented mare Invertational was set to resume in the feature sprint, but is likely to be saved for Canberra on Friday.
Ten Bells will wear blinkers for the first time and is coming off some solid runs in Sydney and the drop back in grade will suit the mare.
"She is race fit now and it's an ideal race and I thought it was time to put the blinkers on her," trainer Scott Collings said.
Tato Key bolted in at Corowa two start's ago under a big weight and won't know himself having to carry only 56 kilograms on Thursday in country grade.
Magnetic toyed with his rivals in a recent trial victory at Corowa and will be ridden by Randwick apprentice Emma Ly for the first time.
She formally rode the horse in trackwork for Leon and Troy Corstens and is looking forward to being reunited with the well performed sprinter under race conditions.
Magnetic ran eighth at his latest start at Wagga in the Town Plate in May and will carry 59 kilograms on the soft rated surface.
Trainer Andrew Dale will decide on a start for Brenlyn's Trooper and Chairman's Choice who are also acceptors at Seymour on Friday.
Brenlyn's Trooper won his first race for just over two years when he scored easily by three lengths at Wagga at his second start for Dale.
"The horse is going great and will take some confidence out of winning again," he said.
The same can be said for Blitzar whose last start victory at Forbes was his first since March of last year.
Meanwhile, Invertational's trainer Matthew Kelley will give Optimo his first start for him in the Class 3 (1200m).
Optimo is having his first start since contesting the Country Championships mid north coast race earlier this year.
"He is working well and his trackwork suggests he should run a good race," he said.
The favourite Missile Leader has won two of his three starts this campaign and has the inside draw.
He was held up last start before gaining a clear passage and defeating Quinlan who is the favourite for his race.
Kelley will also line up early favourite Spinosaurus (Benchmark 58 1000m) and Super View and Mammoth Mountain in the Benchmark 66 (1600m)
"The two in the mile race love really wet tracks so that will suit them and Spinosaurus finds a suitable race," he suggested.
