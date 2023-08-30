The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

A hot field of sprinters will line up in the Ian Reid Sprint at Wagga

By Graeme White
August 30 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Magnetic winning at Wagga with Fiona Sandkuhl in the saddle last year. Picture by Les Smith
Magnetic winning at Wagga with Fiona Sandkuhl in the saddle last year. Picture by Les Smith

Boasting one of the best winning strike-rates in the region, Magnetic returns to racing at Wagga on Thursday in the Ian Reid Sprint (1200m),

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.