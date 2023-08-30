Henschke Catholic Primary School have fallen just short of taking out the AFL NSW-ACT Girls Paul Kelly Cup state final.
Henschke started the competition in great form notching up comfortable victories against St Gregory's College 4.6 (30) to 2.2 (14) and St Peter and Paul Catholic Primary School Kiama 4.5 (29) to 1.0 (6).
They then went up against a very competitive St Catherine's Singleton in their third pool game and the two sides ended up having a 2.1 (13) apiece draw.
Finishing equal top of pool C but with a weaker percentage, Henschke then went up against Aranda Primary School in the semi finals and were narrow 4.3 (27) to 2.2 (14) winners.
Going up against St Catherine's in the final, Henschke fell just short going down 5.2 (32) to 3.1 (19) after a admirable performance.
Lake Albert Public School also had a solid campaign at the state finals and finished third in pool A after notching up a win against St Joseph's Catholic Primary School while going down to Mimosa Public School and Albury Public School.
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.