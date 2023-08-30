The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga teachers save lives in blood battle of the states at Lifeblood donor centre

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated August 30 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Public School's Jo Neilsen (centre back) supports about 20 colleagues at the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood donor centre, including first-time donors Caitlan Tull and Marshal Macauley and second-time donor Sam Wilkes. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga Public School's Jo Neilsen (centre back) supports about 20 colleagues at the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood donor centre, including first-time donors Caitlan Tull and Marshal Macauley and second-time donor Sam Wilkes. Picture by Madeline Begley

Teachers from across Wagga were out in force donating blood to help save lives as part of a State-of-Origin-like challenge this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.