LEADING Southern District trainer Mitch Beer is adamant his Albury stable will remain an important part of his business into the future despite his decision to accept boxes at Kembla Grange.
Beer will take possession of 20 boxes at Kembla Grange on October 16, two days after this year's edition of the $2 million Kosciuszko.
Beer will continue to operate his Albury stable, but with reduced numbers. He also concedes that he is likely to spend more time at his new Kembla Grange base, particularly early on.
His assistant trainer, Amber Coombe, will oversee the Albury operation.
"It will be business as usual here with 20 less," Beer said.
"I'll have the capacity to have 50 in work still but I plan on having 30 max here and 20 at Kembla.
I'll be toing and froing between both stables. Probably more so at Kembla than here, especially in the early stages. Amber's been with me for four years and she knows what she's doing.
"It's not like I'm here slaving away for 12 hours a day, every day, anyway."
Beer admitted it was either a move to Wangaratta or Kembla Grange. Another winter with limited access to tracks at Albury forced his hand.
"The last two winters down here have been brutal to say the least," he said.
"We scrambled through last winter and then this winter hit us. I was either going Wangaratta or Kembla Grange.
"Just with the workcover, you're so much better being in NSW and if I had a stable in Victoria, I'd be out of everything so that was enough to do me.
"You either sit back and whinge and whinge and whinge, and I've whinged too much over the last 12 to 18 months or you do something about it. And if you can't do something about it here, you look for other options."
Beer, a three-time SDRA premiership-winning trainer, said his Albury stable will still be an important part of his business.
"I'm still going to have horses here. Albury has been terrific for me and it will continue to support us and we will continue to support it," he said.
"We're trying to better ourselves, we're trying to better our horses and we're trying to better our opportunities and the day that you don't want to do that, you probably shouldn't be doing it.
"We've not even been here five full seasons, we've won three SDRA premierships, we've won a Country Championships heat, a Town Plate, City Handicap, Echuca Cup.
"The response that we've had since announcing it from owners and also people that we don't train for has been phenomenal and you know it's the right decision because I think there's quite a few clients of ours who have been waiting for us to have a bit more of a crack."
The move will rule Beer's stable out of any country features like the Kosciuszko, Highways and Country Championships. He considered all that and was still happy to make the move.
"I don't know, but I reckon in the last 12 months I might have had three Highway runners. I don't go to them," he said.
"I think we've won five or six but in saying that we've probably won the same amount of metropolitan races that aren't Highways.
"It's six hours, you're leaving at 10am the day before and you're getting home at 8 or 9pm the following night, it's hard on staff, it's hard on horses and the way to win Highways is to run in them. The people who win Highways are the ones who have consistent runners in them week in, week out. For us to do that is logistically hard.
"Where I look at the midways and yeah they're harder to win, they're a harder grade but they're now an hour and a half away.
"I think Midways will be great, Provincial Championships, everything we're eligible goes up a grade but with that, so does the prizemoney as well. You're not going up in grade to race for the same or less, you're trying to go up in grade to race for more."
While excited by the move, Beer understands the challenge it presents.
"In no way, shape or form do I underestimate the difficulties of it. I've got to go there and start again," he said.
"It's like going from grade six to year seven in high school. It doesn't matter how cool, popular or what you've achieved in primary school, it's a different level and you've got to start again.
"You can't go up there cocky, you'll be competing against close to the best.
"The horses that we train up there have to go up a level, I've got to go up a level, everything has to go up a level. That's not being disrespectful to anything down here. It's a step up, it's a grade up and everything you do has got to go a grade up."
...
KOSCIUSZKO contender Mnementh will head to the group two Bobbie Lewis Quality (1200m) at Flemington next month.
Albury trainer Mitch Beer has pinpointed the race on Makybe Diva Stakes day on September 16 as the ideal lead-in to the Kosciuszko
"It's going to be a really strong race. It's not a race I'm thinking he can go to and win but his second up record is phenomenal. It is about three weeks out from the Kosi so that will be ideal."
...
FELLOW Albury Kosciuszko hopeful Our Last Cash will head to Randwick on Saturday.
An impressive first-up winner at Flemington, Our Last Cash will contest the $160,000 Benchmark 78 Handicap (1200m).
Our Last Cash is a $23 chance with TAB. Adam Hyernonimus will take the ride from barrier two.
...
TALENTED Wagga mare Supido Beauty has again drawn wide for her next Highway attempt.
Supido Beauty has drawn barrier 18 for Saturday's $120,000 TAB Highway Class Three Handicap (1200m).
A field of 16 will start and with five emergencies, Supido Beauty will come in a few after scratchings.
Hannah Williams will again take the ride and claim three kilograms.
Wagga trainer Mick Travers also has Diamond Carat in the Highway.
A dominant last-start winner at Gundagai, Diamond Carat is the second emergency for the Highway.
The mare has drawn barrier five and Quayde Krogh will take the ride should she gain a start.
...
FORMER Sky Racing presenter and Southern District apprentice Chynna Marston has been found guilty of a number of charges by Racing NSW.
Last week, Inside Racing reported on Marston's explosive claims via a video on social media.
Racing NSW stewards have since revealed they laid a further five charges against Marton, making it eight in total. Her partner, Alex Kean, has also had seven charges laid.
The pair did not attend last Tuesday's hearing and were found guilty of all charges. The charges range from failing to provide sufficient nutrition and veterinary treatment to horses in their care, along with engaging in conduct prejudicial to the image, interests, integrity of welfare of racing.
Stewards adjourned the inquiry to a date yet to be fixed and have invited Marston and Kean the opportunity to make submissions regarding a penalty.
...
ALBURY jockey Jason Lyon was fined $500 as a result of an inquiry into one of his rides at Gundagai earlier this month.
Stewards opened an inquiry into the tactics adopted by Lyon aboard the Rob Wellington-trained Tifosi at Gundagai on August 8.
Tifosi, a $16 chance, met trouble at the start and finished ninth, beaten five lengths.
The inquiry found that there were no integrity concerns around the betting on the race but stewards did find Lyon guilty of not riding his mount out fully to the line, which prejudiced his mount's finishing chances and fined him $500.
...
RACING at Wagga on Thursday will be on a soft seven track.
The track received two millimetres of rain on Wednesday but it remains out of the heavy range.
The $35,000 Ian Reid Sprint (1200m) is the feature where Jerilderie mare Neverstandingstill is the $4.40 favourite.
...
GALLOPS
Thursday: Wagga (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Albury (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Monday: Temora (TAB)
