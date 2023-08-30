ON THE PACE: Two Riverina stops part of revamped Carnival Of Cups circuit

Two Riverina clubs are among a select group to be part of the new-look Carnival Of Cups circuit.
Up to $300,000 in bonuses will be available for the revamped series.
However only five clubs, including Young and Albury, will host Carnival Of Cups meetings.
Young's meeting will coincide with the town's Cherry Festival Cup on December 1 while Albury has retained its February timeslot with the border meeting on the 16th.
The series starts at Cowra on November 12 before heading to Young, Tamworth (January 26), Albury and concludes at Goulburn on April 28.
With only five meetings, including an open class feature, more emphasis will be placed on live entertainment by Harness Racing NSW.
****
ELLAS Reason continues to be a big money spinner for Narrandera couple Ellen Bartley and Blake Jones.
Especially with their wedding just weeks away.
Ellas Reason made it fourth wins, and two seconds, from her nine starts since being purchased by Bartley by taking out the Waratah Series Heat at Riverina Paceway.
After finishing down the track at Cobram on Monday, Leeton's washout on Tuesday saw the mare become eligible for the heat.
She took advantage after settling three back alongside the pegs to outsprint her rivals.
Jones continues to be impressed with her efforts.
"I was pretty happy when we saw the draw (nine) as she seems to go a lot better if we can get her to the fence so everything worked out pretty well," Jones said.
"We didn't go around a runner so that made it pretty nice.
"She loves it on the fence, she is nice and honest and they ran pretty even sectionals through the race which suited her.
"We were lucky to get the gap up the inside."
****
MY SWEET Sabrina brought up more metropolitan success at Menangle on Saturday.
In a purple patch since returning to owner-breeder Jake Stockton, My Sweet Sabrina was able to lead all the way.
She set a new best mile rate of 1:52.3 with her third straight win.
Former Junee reinsman Cameron Hart again took the winning drive.
****
FORMER Young horseman Jason Grimson is operating on a stay of proceedings after his disqualification.
He made the most of it with wins for Riverina connections at Menangle on Saturday.
Bubba Scrub made it two wins in his last three starts for Grimson as he set a new best winning mile rate of 1:51.3.
Hi Manameisjeff then made a big impression in his first start for his new stable, dominating his rivals to win by 18.1 metres, clocking a mile rate of 1:48.9 in the process.
****
DASHING added to his strong record with a win at Newcastle on Friday.
The son of millionaire mare Frith set a new best mile rate of 1:56.5 to bring his record to two wins and three placings from six starts.
****
WAGGA will hold an eight-race card on Friday.
The first is at
Albury then races on Tuesday.
