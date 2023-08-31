There could be someone spying on your children, 24 hours a day.
There may be more than one, depending on how well they understand the security settings on their phone.
Now, technology experts from Charles Sturt University (CSU) are teaching students in Wagga about the hidden dangers of their smart devices, and how to protect their privacy.
Project lead and Associate Professor in Computing at CSU School of Computing, Mathematics and Engineering Yeslam Al-Saggaf said phones have become so ubiquitous, it can be hard to convince people they present a danger.
"Anyone with $60 can detect your WiFi signal, can detect your Bluetooth, determine your location, the time you were at a place, and know the name of your device, so it can be quite risky.
"These apps, they're definitely listening to you. They will say it's convenient because they are serving advertisements that are actually of interest to you, but then they know so much about you, they know more than you do yourself.
"Parents should be very concerned, because their children can also be an access point to their network, with AI now, children can be victimised in ways we don't know."
There are numerous ways smartphones can track people without their knowledge. These are typically mundane, like the collection of personal information for advertising purposes, but there are no guarantees.
Smartphone apps may hijack a phone's hardware - cameras, microphones, Bluetooth and WiFi - to gain information from the user, which could be used for more nefarious purposes.
Data collected this way can be used to create convincing imitation profiles on social media, used to extort or blackmail it's original owners.
The combination of an aggressive advertising algorithm and poor mental health can be cause for concern. Snapchat's algorithm in particular has been criticised for actively promoting poor body image in order to sell cosmetics, or cosmetic surgeries.
Dr Al-Saggaf said steps could be taken to reduce the risk level inherent in using smart devices.
"The reality is by age 13, most children have smartphones. Sometimes they don't need them ... but if they don't have them, there's nothing to talk about the next day on the school ground," he said.
"Parents should show their children how to switch off the WiFi, switch off the Bluetooth, change the name, turn off location services.
"If they can't do that because it's inconvenient, they can hide details or check apps that have accessed these things. Schools will be helping them with that one, but parents should also be making an effort to educate their children to stay safe online."
Data security became a live issue in Australia, when a data breach at Medibank Private resulted in the private details of 9.7 million Australians being stolen.
But many people remain unaware of the fact their personal information may not be safe on their own personal devices.
A locked phone is not an inactive phone, and apps may demand access to camera, microphone and location settings when installed. People who aren't aware of the danger this presents are likely to simply approve these settings.
This is particularly concerning in the case of children, who may not understand the consequences of having their private information become public, or having their behaviour manipulated by unscrupulous advertisers.
Dr Al-Saggaf said parents, teachers and children need to actively monitor their phone's security settings, even if they have denied something access to hardware. Updates may automatically revert things to the default settings.
"Most of the time, people accept the default settings on an app, and the default settings are very permissive," he said.
"Sometimes even if you go and change the settings, after a while the settings go back to the default settings so you need to check them regularly.
"If we can't switch off those settings for microphone, camera, WiFi and Bluetooth, we can at least hide our identity on the phone - change the name of the phone to something that doesn't give us away to others."
Wagga Wagga High School Deputy Principal Nathan Gunter said they were thrilled to help students stay as safe as possible, both on- and off-line.
"While I believe students are comfortable with the use of technology such as smartphones and other digital technologies, it is also important for them to understand how they work and the implications both good and bad," Mr Gunter said.
"Sessions such as this help students to make informed decisions."
For more information about how to make your smart device more secure, visit esafety.gov.au.
