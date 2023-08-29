AN AFL grand final luncheon is set to be introduced to the Wagga sporting scene this year.
The Rules Club will host their inaugural AFL Grand Final Luncheon on Friday, September 15.
Timed two weeks out from the AFL decider and on the eve of the Riverina League grand final, the new event is designed at celebrating the big dance while also raising funds for charity at the same time.
This year's event will raise funds for Pro Patria, an organisation that supports specialised treatment for veterans and first responders.
The Rules Club general manager Jack Jolley believes the luncheon provides the perfect opportunity for the AFL Riverina clubs and their officials, players and supporters to come together and celebrate the end of the season.
"The only time they sit in the same room is a few meetings that they have where they have a couple of executive from each club or the league presentation night," Jolley said.
"So this gives them an opportunity for different clubs to come and enjoy a day and try to build that relationship between all the clubs rather than just having this rivalry.
"Rivalry's great but it would be better if we're all part of the same league and thought that way. You can still have the rivalry and the old feuds but it would be good to build that comradery, to get together and have a quick drink before the Riverina final."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Former Hawthorn and Gold Coast star Campbell Brown will be special guest at the luncheon, which will also feature speed painter and comedian Brad Blaze and Greg 'Fat Cat' Ritchie.
Jolley said The Rules Club saw the luncheon as a great opportunity for a charity event.
"We saw it as a great opportunity to raise a few dollars for charity," he said.
"The club's not making anything out of it this year, we just wanted to raise a few dollars and try to get a bit of feeling in the AFL community around Wagga and thought it might be something for them to look forward to.
"It's the inaugural event, we're just trying to kick it off and hopefully the main beneficiary over the years will be the charities, the people of Wagga and the community."
There will be a number of auction items on the day, including tickets to the 2024 AFL grand final, plus raffles.
Tables of eight are available for $1600 plus GST, which includes a two-course lunch, along with beer, wine and soft drink. The event runs from midday until 4pm.
For bookings and enquiries, contact karly@turnstyleevents.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.