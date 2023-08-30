GANMAIN-Grong Grong-Matong key defender Josh Walsh believes the Lions need to get back to what has been the cornerstone of the club's success if they want to progress in this year's finals series.
The Lions' premiership defence hit a hurdle last weekend when they fell to Griffith in the qualifying final at Narrandera Sportsground by 15 points.
They get a second chance and will reignite their rivalry with Collingullie-Glenfield Park in the sudden death first semi-final at Narrandera on Sunday
Walsh, 28, is one of the Lions leaders and has enjoyed one of his best seasons at full-back this year.
He believes the Lions won't be able to let the opposition do as they please again like they did last weekend.
"Obviously it was a pretty disappointing result but I think we let them play the way they want to play a bit too easily," Walsh said.
"We gave them a bit too much space and when you're giving (Jack) Rowston, (Alex) Page and (Rhys) Pollock that much room, they're going to cut you apart.
"It was just a bit of a lapse in game plan just in moments of the game that they took advantage of us. Everyone was probably five to 10 per cent off. I think (Sam Martyn) said when you're playing finals, you can't afford to let them play they want to play pretty much."
Walsh said pressure is and always has been key to the Lions' success.
"I think that's what Ganmain footy's based on, that's our cornerstone, pressure, and everyone was a little bit off on that," he said.
"Pressure is the main thing we focus on and if our pressure game's on, we're not letting teams move the footy the way they want to and then conversely, we can hurt them on the other side.
"But it probably wasn't consistent enough effort with our pressure."
The first semi-final will be a replay of last year's grand final. The two clubs will come together for the ninth time since the start of 2021, with the Lions winning seven out of their last eight meetings.
"We've got a pretty good little rivalry with them," Walsh said.
"The last three or four years, and especially the last two years, each time we've played them there hasn't been much in it.
"We can't take too much out of the games this year because they were both close, one by three goals and one by less than a goal so I think we match up pretty similarly, we play the same brand of footy.
"I'm a big fan of playing 'Gullie because it's always a good game. We do have a good record but there's probably only one time that we've won convincingly."
Walsh made his first grade debut for GGGM as a teenager back in 2012 and then spent a couple of seasons at Belconnen in AFL Canberra before returning to the Lions.
He is likely to lock horns again with Collingullie-Glenfield Park full-forward Sam Stening, the competition's leading goalkicker, in what will be an important job for the Lions.
"I think we've had a few good little battles. He's got me a couple of times and I've probably played alright against him a couple of times," Walsh said.
"He's always in it, especially at ground level, that's where I think he's different to a lot of key forwards. That light sort of frame but can jump at the footy and then as soon as it hits the ground, he's got me for leg speed.
"Obviously he's the leading goalkicker of the year and a super young talent but I always like playing on him, he's good."
Walsh was among GGGM's best in last week's final and has been happy enough with his year.
"I've been ticking away as usual," he said.
"I've grown in confidence as the last year's gone along.
"I don't want to sound like a cliche but it really does come down to the midfield pressure.
"Our team's changed a fair bit throughout the year but our backline's been pretty settled, which is always good. We've got a good group down there, a little click, and I'm happy enough with it."
