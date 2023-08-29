REIGNING Gerald Clear Medallist Riley Budd has predicted a two-horse race for this year's award.
The best and fairest player in the Farrer League will be crowned with the Gerald Clear Medal at The Rules Club on Wednesday night.
Budd, who is again expected to poll well, won't be there due to work commitments in Canberra.
Budd believes it will come down to Marrar midfielder Zach Walgers and Northern Jets counterpart Jeromy Lucas.
"I don't think I'm going to win it this year, I think (Zach) Walgers has it pretty much wrapped up. I'd be surprised if he doesn't win it," Budd said.
"I reckon I'll probably be in the top five somewhere but I just think with how well Walgers and Jeromy (Lucas) have been playing, all year they've put together dominant performances whereas I've probably been in bits and pieces at that level.
"I think it will be a two-horse race at the end of the day with Walgers and Jeromy, which will be good because they're both awesome dudes.
"Jeromy is in such a stacked midfield with (Mitch) Haddrill and all the others that you might think he'll get votes taken off him some weeks. Because Haddrill's had a good year, the ruckman Lachie Jones has had a lot of good games too.
"It will be interesting to see."
Budd started the year by spending more time in defence but worked back into more midfield minutes as the season went on.
Budd believes it will be his teammate, Curtis Steele, who would have won the medal if not for missing the majority of the second half of the season with a hamstring injury.
He expects him to lead the way for TRYC.
"Earlier on in the year, I think Steelie was just so dominant that he was just the guy," he said.
"Everyone identified that and went look, if we're going to win this this year we've got to use this guy because he is a freak.
"And to be honest, if he didn't get injured, he would have won it and we would probably be talking records as to how much he would have won it by.
"He'll probably still be in the top five and he missed half of the year."
Budd has been blown away by the form of Steele this year and was glad to see him back and at his best in last Saturday's second semi-final win over Marrar.
"He's back fit now and thank god," he said.
"I think all of his weeks off have done him the world of good. If he can play like that again in the grand final, no one can get near him.
"He's so fast, his kick is so penetrating. I can be 70 metres away from him and think yep, he's going to hit me on the chest.
"With his dominance early in the year, I think that was the focal point for us, it was let's use Steelie, let's get the ball in his hands and then I guess, when he got injured, that was when I came back into the midfield because there was a bit of a void to fill there and I guess that's when I found my form back in the midfield but having him back now is great.
"He's definitely got the wheels to make up for my lack of wheels. It's been great having him this year."
Matt Malone
1 Zach Walgers (Marrar)
2 Curtis Steele (TRYC)
3 Jeromy Lucas (Jets)
Jimmy Meiklejohn
1 Zach Walgers (Marrar)
2 Riley Budd (TRYC)
3 Jeromy Lucas (Jets)
