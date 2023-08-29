The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Defending champion Riley Budd plays down his Gerald Clear Medal hopes

MM
By Matt Malone
August 29 2023 - 5:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rock-Yerong Creek midfielder Riley Budd escapes East Wagga-Kooringal's Liam Hard at Gumly Oval during the year. Picture by Les Smith
The Rock-Yerong Creek midfielder Riley Budd escapes East Wagga-Kooringal's Liam Hard at Gumly Oval during the year. Picture by Les Smith

REIGNING Gerald Clear Medallist Riley Budd has predicted a two-horse race for this year's award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.