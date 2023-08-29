Just days after yet another Riverina bank branch shut its doors, the federal government has announced its inquiry into regional banking closures will visit the Riverina.
The parliamentary inquiry, which is examining the reasons for closures and the economic and welfare impacts such a decision has on customers and regional communities, will hold a public hearing at Junee's Athenium Theatre on September 21.
Junee mayor Neil Smith said the council had specifically asked for one of the sittings to be held in the town when the inquiry was first announced earlier this year.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"So I'm very stoked they have agreed to that request," Cr Smith said.
Junee has been in the spotlight this year after the Commonwealth Bank decided to close the town's last remaining bank, only to renege at the last minute and keep it open until the inquiry is over.
Then, in July, the Commonwealth Bank announced it would keep all of its remaining branches, including Junee, open until the end of 2026.
But Junee is the exception not the rule, with bank branches in many Riverina towns closing their doors in recent years.
The NAB's Lake Cargelligo branch closed last Thursday and that bank is also just weeks away from closing its Temora and Gundagai branches as well.
Cr Smith, who will be speaking at the inquiry's public hearing next month, said there are a number of issues he hopes to raise, including the impact of bank closures have on the older generations.
"[I will be raising] the fact there is a cohort of people who will never be able to use technology to do their banking and will always be pushed into face to face [services]," he said.
The mayor also argued the banks should have a "moral obligation" to keep banking services open in regional and remote communities.
"[By this, I mean they should] not just put a freeze on bank [closures] or reduce the banking hours, but actually go back to thinking about the communities and not just the shareholders," Cr Smith said.
"We all know how many millions of dollars [in profits] the banks are posting each year, it's just ridiculous.
"So let's just see a little trickle of that money into seeing branches remaining open, and [even] the reopening of branches."
Cr Smith also praised the Commonwealth Bank's recent announcement to keep its remaining branches open until 2026, and said they could be the "shining light" for other banks to follow.
On a personal note, the mayor said in-person banking services made a big difference to his mum when she had to sort out changes to financial details after his father passed away last year.
"As soon as she walked in the door, the staff recognised who she was, knew her husband had just passed away and they immediately welcomed her in and provided the service she had hoped for," he said.
In recent months, many small business owners in Junee have raised concerns over the issue, including Storehouse Botanica manager Kaye Vincent, who said the business would have been forced to bank in Wagga if the town's branch had closed.
"Someone would have to be here at the shop while another person went to Wagga," Ms Vincent said.
She said it would be "quite disastrous" for the town if the bank were to close.
"This is particularly so for the older generation who rely particularly on being able to walk into the bank," she said.
"It means more people will have to [bank in Wagga], and while they are there, they will do other shopping, meaning the local [Junee] trade will miss out."
Ms Vincent hoped the inquiry will bring about some lasting change and said it would be great if the hours of the town's bank were extended.
The Commonwealth Bank branch is currently only open from 9.30am-1pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
"The bank has shortened its hours so much that we [really] have to be on top of things to ensure it's open when we want to go," Ms Vincent said.
The senate committee responsible for the inquiry is set to report its findings into regional bank closures by December 1.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.