The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Bank inquiry to hold public hearing at Junee as Lake Cargelligo NAB branch shuts its doors

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
August 30 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Commonwealth Bank reversed its decision to close its Junee branch earlier this year. An inquiry investigating regional bank closures will hold a hearing in the town during September. File picture
The Commonwealth Bank reversed its decision to close its Junee branch earlier this year. An inquiry investigating regional bank closures will hold a hearing in the town during September. File picture

Just days after yet another Riverina bank branch shut its doors, the federal government has announced its inquiry into regional banking closures will visit the Riverina.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.