A husband and wife with a mutual love of flowers will open their massive garden to the public with the aim of spreading happiness - and awareness - one daffodil at a time.
Colin Meyers and his wife Helen have created a sea of yellow in the backyard of their Gumly home and its beautiful blooms are being picked and bunched in support of Daffodil Day on Thursday.
It's a labour of love for the couple. Mr Meyers took up his mother's love for flowers and now shares that passion with his wife.
About 10 years ago, the couple decided to begin cutting and bunching flowers from their accidental daffodil garden to donate to the Cancer Council.
Daffodil Day is the Cancer Council's biggest annual campaign, which raises money for cancer research, and this year marks 37 years of the annual fundraiser.
The Meyers' large garden has at least four types of daffodils and produces flowers by the thousands.
IN OTHER NEWS:
However, this year the task of picking all the flowers has proven too difficult, so they have decided to open their garden to others.
"We had a mixture of flowers to start with and then about 10 years ago we started picking the daffodils and giving them to the Cancer Council," Mrs Meyers said.
"We went into the Cancer Council and asked if they wanted them and they said yes so we started picking them and putting them into bunches."
The money given to Cancer Cancer, a not-for-profit organisation, enables it to support cancer patients and conduct crucial cancer research.
"They need money for research, Colin is actually going in for a research thing himself because he keeps getting melanoma and they don't want him getting anymore otherwise he might not be here anymore," Mrs Meyers said.
"We've also had other people we know get cancer, you never know whose going to end up with it."
The couple's daughter-in-law Jen Meyers and her 13-year-old son, Jamie, have been taking over the garden's maintenance, with the wider community invited to book in to go and pick their own flowers.
"We can't do that [cutting] anymore so we are getting people to come out and pick them," Mr Meyers said.
Anyone wanting to cut the daffodils can message Jen on Facebook to arrange a time to visit.
"I've been charging $10 a bunch for about 12 daffodils per bunch and then once they're all gone I'll take the money into the Cancer Council," she said.
"We didn't want to see the flowers go to waste and it's a good way to raise money for the Cancer Council."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.