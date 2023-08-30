The Daily Advertiser
Colin and Helen Meyers open their Gumly daffodil garden for Cancer Council Daffodil Day fundraiser

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 30 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 11:30am
Jamie Meyers, 13, with his mum Jen Meyers and grandparents Helen and Colin Meyers at their Gumly daffodil garden ahead of Daffodil Day on Thursday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Jamie Meyers, 13, with his mum Jen Meyers and grandparents Helen and Colin Meyers at their Gumly daffodil garden ahead of Daffodil Day on Thursday. Picture by Madeline Begley

A husband and wife with a mutual love of flowers will open their massive garden to the public with the aim of spreading happiness - and awareness - one daffodil at a time.

